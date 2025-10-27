No. 15 Virginia to Host Wake in Fifth Night Game at Scott Stadium

Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. –  The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today (Oct. 27) that Virginia’s penultimate home contest, against Wake Forest on Saturday, Nov. 8, is set for 7 p.m. on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ACC Network. 

In last year’s meeting in Winston-Salem, N.C., Virginia opened ACC play with a 31-30 win, snapping a five-game skid in the series. Safety Antonio Clary recovered a fumble with less than 90 seconds to play, and Daniel Sparks’ 59-yard punt rolled to the Demon Deacons’ 5-yard line with under a minute remaining to help seal the victory. 

Wake (5-2, 2-2 ACC), which travels to Florida State this Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. tilt on ACC Network, has won its last three games. This past Saturday (Oct. 25), Connor Calvert connected on a 50-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Deacs over SMU, 13-12, at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium (Winston-Salem, N.C.).

Below is a complete list of game times and networks for ACC games on Nov. 8 

  • SMU at Boston College, noon ET/11 a.m. CT on ACC Network 
  • Syracuse at Miami, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN 
  • Duke at UConn, 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network – as previously announced 
  • Stanford at North Carolina, 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT on The CW 
  • Wake Forest at Virginia, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN2, or ACC Network – network designation after the games of Nov. 1 
  • Cal at Louisville, 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN2, or ACC Network – network designation after the games of Nov. 1 
  • Florida State at Clemson, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN2, or ACC Network – network designation after the games of Nov. 1

Up next, No. 15 Virginia (7-1, 4-0 ACC) closes out its two-game road stint at Cal (5-3, 2-2) Saturday (Nov. 1). Kickoff from California Memorial Stadium is set for 3:45 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the Virginia Sports Radio Network. 

The Cavaliers are one of only two unbeaten teams in ACC play so far this season, along with No. 8 Georgia Tech (8-0, 5-0). Virginia enters week 10 as winners of its last six contests, the program’s longest win streak since 2007. The Cavaliers stopped North Carolina at the goal-line in overtime on a two-point conversion to hold on in a 17-16 thriller at Kenan Stadium. 

at
Cal (ACC)
Berkeley, Calif.
Football
Watch
Listen
SiriusXM 106 or 194
Live Stats

