No. 16 Cavaliers Commandeer Third Overtime Win Over North Carolina

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — An ACC football game dominated by the defenses came down to a single play Saturday afternoon at North Carolina’s Kenan Stadium.

Trailing 17-16 against No. 16 Virginia, which had scored a touchdown on the first possession of overtime, UNC could have kicked an extra point to extend the game. Instead, the Tar Heels lined up at the 3-yard line and opted to try to win on a two-point conversion.

The Cavaliers, who have grown comfortable in such tense situations, didn’t flinch. Carolina quarterback Gio Lopez rolled to his right and passed to tailback Benjamin Hall in the right flat. After an initial hit by UVA cornerback Emmanuel Karnley on Hall along the right sideline, nickel back Ja’Son Prevard, did the rest, stopping Hall inches from the goal line.

“You showed the heart of a champion,” Virginia head coach Tony Elliott told his team afterward.

Such drama is becoming the norm for these Wahoos. For the first time in program history, Virginia has played three overtime games in the same season.

The Hoos have won all three. They beat Florida State 46-38 in two overtimes at Scott Stadium on Sept. 26. Eight days later, UVA won 30-27 in overtime at Louisville. After rallying to edge Washington State 22-20 at Scott Stadium last weekend in a game that took a mere 60 minutes, the Cardiac Cavaliers had to work overtime again on a crisp fall day in Chapel Hill.

“That’s what I told our guys: ‘We’ve been here before. Unfortunately, this is what we do. Now we take it all the way down to the end,’ ” Elliott said. “And I could sense just the same attitude and belief as I did in the Florida State game. And I think that kind of started it and then it carried over into the Louisville game and then today.

“The guys just had confidence that we’re going to play however long it takes. And one of the bedrocks of our program is we play 60 minutes or however long it takes to find a way to win the game.”

UNC (2-5, 0-3), which continues to struggle in its first season under head coach Bill Belichick, won the coin toss before overtime and elected to play defense first. Starting at the 25, Virginia gained 9 yards on a pass from quarterback Chandler Morris to tight end Sage Ennis. Tailback J’Mari Taylor ran for 3 yards and a first down. After Morris threw an incompletion, Taylor had another 3-yard gain, bringing up third-and-7 from the 10.

Morris, who’s been playing with an injured non-throwing shoulder, didn’t hesitate to put his body on the line, as he has all season. He kept the ball and gained 7 yards to set up first-and-goal from the 3. Taylor took a handoff from Morris and gained 2 yards. Taylor then took a direct snap from center Brady Wilson and bulled across the goal line. That made it 16-10, and Will Bettridge added what proved to be a decisive extra point.

Lopez’s 9-yard touchdown pass to tailback Davion Gause made it 17-16, but the Hoos’ final defensive stop spoiled the day for the home fans in the announced crowd of 50,500. The rest of the crowd enjoyed itself immensely, chanting, “U-V-A! U-V-A!” after Prevard’s tackle on Hall.

The victory was Virginia’s fourth in its past five games at Kenan Stadium. Moreover, the Hoos have their first six-game win streak since 2007, and their seven victories are their most in a season since 2019, when they went 9-5 and played in the Orange Bowl.

“At the end of the day, we’re finding ways to win,” said Elliott, who’s in his fourth season at Virginia.

UVA and No. 7 Georgia Tech (8-0, 5-0) are the only ACC teams unbeaten in conference play.

Little came easily for Virginia’s offense on an afternoon when neither team scored in the third or fourth quarter. The Hoos totaled only 259 yards on offense and gave up six sacks, one more than they’d allowed in the previous seven games combined. But Virginia’s defense stood tall Saturday, forcing six three-and-outs, recording three sacks and intercepting two passes while holding UNC to 353 yards.

“As a team, we love to play complementary football,” said defensive end Mitchell Melton, who broke up two passes, one of which he eventually intercepted, and had two quarterback hurries. “Regardless of what’s happening on the offensive side, if they’re having a good or a quote-unquote bad day, whatever the case may be, we know that if we have their back, they’re going to have ours. So we just play as a team.”

UNC nearly struck first Saturday, but wide receiver Kobe Paysour fumbled at the left pylon after being tackled by UVA safety Corey Costner midway through the first quarter. The ball went out of bounds in the end zone, resulting in a touchback for the Cavaliers.

Virginia’s ensuing drive stalled at the 17, but Bettridge’s 34-yard field goal made it 3-0. Carolina tied the game at 3-3 early in the second quarter. Morris’ 30-yard touchdown pass to wideout Trell Harris gave UVA a cushion with 6:36 left in the first half, but the Heels answered with a drive capped by Lopez’s 1-yard TD run.

On the final play of the first half, Rece Verhoff missed a 50-yard field goal attempt, and the teams went into the break tied 10-10. The score didn’t change until Taylor’s touchdown run in overtime.

Yards were hard to come by for the Cavaliers’ offense, but their special teams provided a boost. Bettridge made his only field-goal attempt, Daniel Sparks averaged 48.9 yards on his eight punts, and Jayden Thomas, filling in for the injured Cam Ross, returned four punts for 58 yards, with a long of 31.

Morris finished 20-of-35 passing for 200 yards and one TD, with one interception. His favorite target was wideout Jahmal Edrine, who caught six passes for 75 yards. Harris finished with four catches for 72 yards.

UVA’s Kam Robinson led all players with 13 tackles, and fellow linebacker James Jackson, whose late interception sealed Virginia’s 2023 win at Kenan Stadium, had eight.

UP NEXT: Virginia’s schedule this season includes three first-time opponents, all from the West Coast. UVA defeated Stanford on Sept. 20 and Washington last Saturday, both at Scott Stadium. Now comes a match-up with the California Golden Bears.

Two of the nation’s top public universities, Virginia and Cal have never met in football. That’ll change next Saturday in Berkeley, Calif.

At a time yet to be announced, the Hoos (7-1, 4-0) will face the Golden Bears (5-3, 2-2) at California Memorial Stadium.

Cal lost 42-34 in double overtime to Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium on Friday night.

Two members of the Cal coaching staff previously worked at UVA: co-defensive coordinator/outside linebackers coach Vic So’oto and offensive line coach Famika Anae.