No. 6 Virginia Opens Season with Three Weekend Road Matches

GRANVILLE, Ohio – The No. 6 Virginia men’s squash team opens the season with a trio of road matches, Friday through Sunday, Oct. 31-Nov. 2.
The Cavaliers begin in Granville, Ohio, to take on No. 30 Denison at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31, as well as No. 19 Rochester on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. Virginia then travels to Pittsburgh to compete against No. 24 Chatham on Sunday, Nov. 2 at 12:30 p.m.
HOW TO FOLLOW
- Live scoring will be available for the matches.
- Friday’s and Sunday’s matches will be a three-court system, while Saturday’s will be a five-court system.
LIVE STREAMING
- Live streaming will be available for the matches against Denison and Rochester.
- Court 1 | Court 2 | Court 3 | Court 4
CAVALIER NOTES
- Sophomore Juan Jose Torres Lara leads the returners. Torres Lara finished with a 12-3 record last season and was named the MASC Rookie of the Year.
- Dylan Moran looks to build off his strong sophomore campaign. After going 5-5 in his freshman season, Moran became a fixture in the Cavalier lineup in 2024-25, posting an 11-5 record playing in positions 3-5. He won six straight matches from Nov. 24 to Feb. 8 and earned All-MASC Second Team recognition.
- Sophomore Ewan Harris is coming off a 10-3 season, playing in positions 6-8.
- Senior JP Tew was named a CSA Second Team All-American following his 2024-25 campaign in which he posted a 9-7 mark playing primarily at 2.
- Sophomore Nathan Rosenzweig finished the 2024-25 season with a 9-6 record playing at 5-7.
- Maxwell Velazquez is back for one season as a graduate student.
- Virginia also returns senior Patrick Keller and sophomore Isaac Mitchell, who went 2-0 and 3-0 last season, respectively.
- The Cavaliers brought in a talented first-year class that includes Matthew Dale, Juan Irisarri, Oscar Okonkwo and Henry Raine.
- Virginia is a perfect 2-0 in the all-time series against Denison, 3-0 against Rochester and 3-0 against Chatham.
UP NEXT
- Virginia is on the road again soon, traveling to New Haven, Conn., to take on No. 9 Dartmouth on Saturday, Nov. 15 at 2:30 p.m. and No. 4 Yale on Sunday, Nov. 16 at noon.