No. 6 Virginia Opens Season with Three Weekend Road Matches

GRANVILLE, Ohio – The No. 6 Virginia men’s squash team opens the season with a trio of road matches, Friday through Sunday, Oct. 31-Nov. 2.

The Cavaliers begin in Granville, Ohio, to take on No. 30 Denison at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31, as well as No. 19 Rochester on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. Virginia then travels to Pittsburgh to compete against No. 24 Chatham on Sunday, Nov. 2 at 12:30 p.m.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Live scoring will be available for the matches.

Friday’s and Sunday’s matches will be a three-court system, while Saturday’s will be a five-court system.

LIVE STREAMING

CAVALIER NOTES

Sophomore Juan Jose Torres Lara leads the returners. Torres Lara finished with a 12-3 record last season and was named the MASC Rookie of the Year.

Dylan Moran looks to build off his strong sophomore campaign. After going 5-5 in his freshman season, Moran became a fixture in the Cavalier lineup in 2024-25, posting an 11-5 record playing in positions 3-5. He won six straight matches from Nov. 24 to Feb. 8 and earned All-MASC Second Team recognition.

Sophomore Ewan Harris is coming off a 10-3 season, playing in positions 6-8.

Senior JP Tew was named a CSA Second Team All-American following his 2024-25 campaign in which he posted a 9-7 mark playing primarily at 2.

Sophomore Nathan Rosenzweig finished the 2024-25 season with a 9-6 record playing at 5-7.

Maxwell Velazquez is back for one season as a graduate student.

Virginia also returns senior Patrick Keller and sophomore Isaac Mitchell, who went 2-0 and 3-0 last season, respectively.

The Cavaliers brought in a talented first-year class that includes Matthew Dale, Juan Irisarri, Oscar Okonkwo and Henry Raine.

Virginia is a perfect 2-0 in the all-time series against Denison, 3-0 against Rochester and 3-0 against Chatham.

UP NEXT