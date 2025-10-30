Swanson Picks Up 500th Career Win In Victory Over Boston College

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Head coach Steve Swanson picked up his 500th career victory on Thursday night (Oct. 30) as No. 7 Virginia (12-2-3, 6-2-2 ACC) shut out Boston College (5-8-5, 1-7-2 ACC) by a score of 2-0 at Klöckner Stadium.

GOALS

53’ – UVA: Maggie Cagle (penalty kick)

59’ – UVA: Allie Ross (penalty kick)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Hoos got on the board in the 53rd minute with the first of two penalty kick chances of the night. Tatum Galvin was taken down in the box to set up the first chance of the contest. Maggie Cagle lined up at the spot and buried her shot for the 1-0 lead.

Six minutes later, the Cavaliers lined up for another penalty kick after a handball on a cross into the box was confirmed on review. Allie Ross went to the spot and converted Virginia’s second chance of the night to put the home team up 2-0 on the Eagles.

NOTES ON THE GAME

Steve Swanson is the seventh Division 1 Coach to hit the 500 win mark and is one of four active D1 coaches in the 2025 season to have 500 career wins.

All 500 of his victories have been at the Division 1 level through stops at Dartmouth, Stanford and UVA.

Maggie Cagle hit her eighth goal of the year and second game winner of 2025 – her 11th career game winner.

Allie Ross hit her fourth goal of the season and the 15th of her career with her successful penalty kick.

One of four active D1 coaches to hit the 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ win mark and one of seven all time! Congrats Coach Swanson!#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/532R63sWev — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) October 31, 2025

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE SWANSON

“We started off well, we just didn’t take our chances well. It was disappointing at the half to not be up and have it scoreless at that time. We pushed forward in the second half and got a couple of goals, which was good. If you look at the regular season, there are a lot of positive things we can take away and feel good about, but we are going to have to raise our level down the stretch and that starts on Sunday. That’s a challenge for us, but one we have to rise to meet and I think we will.”



On his 500th coaching win

“There’s a lot of gratitude there. I’ve worked at three amazing institutions and coached some amazing players. What I reflect on is more of the relationships and people as opposed to the number of wins. It’s always been about people for me. I think back on my career and can remember a lot of the games, but it’s more of the moments of interaction with the people you love and work with. You watch those people graduate and grow up. It’s a proud moment, but more for the people that have been involved in my career than anything else.”

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia will now play in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Sunday (Nov. 2) when the Cavaliers take on Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla. Kick is set for 8 p.m. on ACC Network.