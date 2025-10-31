No. 6 Virginia Defeats Denison 8-1 in Season Opener

GRANVILLE, Ohio – The No. 6 Virginia men’s squash team (1-0) opened the season with an 8-1 win against No. 30 Denison (0-1) on Friday (Oct. 31) at the Denison Squash Courts.

Positions one through eight, as well as the exhibition match, did not drop a game as they all claimed 3-0 victories. Virginia’s lone loss of the evening came as senior Patrick Keller, playing position nine, retired while leading 11-2, 11-8, 4-1.

CAVALIER NOTES

Virginia improves to a perfect 3-0 in the all-time series against Denison that dates back to 2022.

Freshman Juan Irisarri made his UVA debut at the top of the ladder. The Bogota, Colombia native is a member of the Colombian Junior National Team and won the 2025 Pan American Junior U19 Championship.

All four of the Cavaliers’ first years saw matchplay: Juan Irisarri at one, Henry Raine at five, Matthew Dayle at eight and Oscar Okonkwo in the exhibition match. Irisarri, Raine and Dayle each picked up their first collegiate win.

UP NEXT