Virginia opens 2025-26 Season At Navy Classic Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team opens the 2025-26 season on Sunday (Nov. 2) when the Cavaliers send 14 wrestlers to compete at the Navy Classic.

Wrestling is set to begin at 10 a.m.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

There is no live stream of the tournament, but fans can get updated brackets at FloWrestling.com. Updates will also be provided periodically throughout the tournament on Virginia’s official account on X (@UVAWrestling).

NOTING THE HOOS

• The Cavaliers return a bulk of the roster from last season, including NCAA qualifiers Nick Hamilton and Keyveon Roller

• Hamilton earned his second NCAA Championships berth last season after taking a runner-up finish at the ACC Championships at 165 pounds to become a two-time All-ACC honoree

• The Cavaliers also added a trio of NCAA qualifiers to the roster with the addition of transfers Dom Baker and Wynton Denkins from Campbell and Colton Washleski from Rider

• Five wrestlers were featured in the initial rankings from InterMat: Keyveon Roller (No. 23 at 125), Marlon Yarbrough (No. 25 at 133), Wynton Denkins (No. 25 at 149), Nick Hamilton (No. 10 at 165) and Ryan Catka (No. 30 at 285)

• Virginia also welcomed the No. 21 ranked recruiting class to Grounds for the upcoming season and seven of the recruits were ranked in the top 250 nationally

HOOS IN THE FIELD

125: No. 23 Keyveon Roller, Anthony Rossi

133: Kyle Montaperto

141: Gable Porter

149: No. 25 Wynton Denkins

157: Colton Washleski

165: Mason Stefanelli

174: Nick Hamilton, Emmitt Sherlock

184: Griffin Gammell, Jack Lesher

197: Steven Burrell Jr., Max Shulaw

HWT: Cooper Rudolph