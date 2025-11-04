Virginia Hosts Morgan State in Season Opener Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Cavaliers are set to open the 53rd season of women’s basketball at the University of Virginia when UVA hosts Morgan State on Tuesday (Nov. 4). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Broadcast Information

Tuesday night’s game will be streamed on ACCNX on ESPN.com/watch and the ESPN app.

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app

Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.

For Openers

Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 993-563 (.638) record.

Head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is 28-8 against non-conference opposition in her three seasons at the helm at UVA.

Agugua-Hamilton is a perfect 6-0 in season openers as a head coach.

Virginia will honor Kymora Johnson with a commemorative ball after becoming Virginia’s 37th member of the 1,000-point club in final home game of the 2025 season.

USF transfer, Romi Levy, needs eight points to eclipse 1,000 in her Cavalier debut

NC State transfer, Caitlin Weimar, needs 14 rebounds to reach 1,000 for her career

Tickets Available

Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. Groups of 20 or more can take advantage of a discounted rate.

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season start at $70 each and may be purchased online at UVATix.com or by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at (434) 924-8821 (UVA1).

New for the 2025-26 season, Virginia Athletics is introducing the Family Four Pack starting at $240 for four season tickets. Fans can purchase up to 10 season tickets at a discounted rate for use by family members and friends. For more information about the Family Four Pack, contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office.

The Returners

This season, Virginia returns five players from last year’s squad including first team All-ACC Selection and WBCA All-America Honorable Mention Kymora Johnson.

The Cavaliers also return Paris Clark, Olivia McGhee, Breona Hurd and Jillian Brown.

The Newcomers

UVA inked seven players from the transfer portal this offseason including five bigs: Sa’Myah Smith (LSU), Tabitha Amanze (Princeton), Adeang Ring (UCF), Caitlin Weimar (NC State), and Dannelle Arigbabu (West Virginia).

Virginia also landed a pair of guards in Raiane Dias Dos Santos (FSU), and Romi Levy (USF).

Virginia signed four-star freshman guard Gabby White who ranked No. 96 in the ESPN HoopGurlz Top 100 recruiting rankings.

The 2025-26 Schedule