Godfrey Named ACC Midfielder Of The Year, Leads Six Hoos In ACC Honors

Godfrey was named the ACC Midfielder of the Year and a first-team All-ACC selection. Joining her in garnering postseason honors were All-ACC second team selections Maggie Cagle, Laney Rouse and Victoria Safradin. Two Cavaliers were named to the All-Freshman team as Addison Halpern and Liv Rademaker were tabbed for that team.
Godfrey, who was the 2020 ACC Freshman of the Year, has tallied 10 goals for the Cavaliers this season and leads the team in goals scored and is tied for the team lead in assists with four. She has five game-winning goals this season and two of her assists came on game winners. It is her third time being an All-ACC first team selection and fourth All-ACC team selection overall.
Cagle is second on the team with eight goals this season and is tied for the team lead in assists with Godfrey. She has a pair of game-winning goals this season, including the decisive strike against No. 9 Penn State in a 1-0 victory. It is Cagle’s fourth time to be named to an All-ACC team and her second time on the All-ACC second team.
Rouse earned her first All-ACC honor with selection to the second team this season. The defender has helped the Cavaliers post 11 shutouts on the season and has played the full time on the back line in 11 games this season. The team’s captain on the pitch, Rouse helped the Hoos defeat then No. 2 Duke with a goal and an assist against the Blue Devils in the ACC opener.
Safradin also earned All-ACC honors for the first time in her career with selection this season. The keeper has posted 10 clean sheets this season and helped Virginia advance to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament with a career-high eight saves in a draw at No. 6 FSU in which the Cavaliers won a shootout behind a save in penalty kicks by the keeper. Safradin is the ACC leader in save percentage (.847) and goal against average (0.64), while tying for the league lead in shutouts this season.
Halpern and Rademaker have been regular starters for the Hoos in their first seasons in Charlottesville and made immediate impacts. Halpern has been a mainstay in the midfield and at forward, tallying two goals and three assists this season – including a goal and assist against No. 11 Florida State, while also assisting on game winners against No. 9 Penn State and Clemson. Rademaker has helped anchor the defense that has 11 shutouts, while adding three assists this season on goals against Clemson, Louisville and Florida State.
Virginia returns to the pitch on Thursday night (Nov. 6) when the Cavaliers face top-seeded and No. 1 ranked Stanford in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament. Kick is set for 8 p.m. on ACC Network.
2025 All-ACC Women’s Soccer Team
Offensive Player of the Year: Izzy Engle, So., F, Notre Dame
Defensive Player of the Year: Elise Evans, Sr., D, Stanford
Midfielder of the Year: Lia Godfrey, Sr., M, Virginia
Goalkeeper of the Year: Caroline Birkel, Fr., GK, Stanford
Freshman of the Year: Kylie Maxwell, F, Wake Forest
Coach of the Year: Paul Ratcliffe, Stanford
First Team All-ACC
Mia Minestrella, Jr., F, Duke
Jordynn Dudley, Jr., F, Florida State
Olivia Thomas, Jr., F, North Carolina
Annabelle Chukwu, So., F, Notre Dame
Izzy Engle, So., F, Notre Dame
Leah Klenke, Sr., D, Notre Dame
Jasmine Aikey, Sr., F, Stanford
Caroline Birkel, Fr., GK, Stanford
Elise Evans, Sr., D, Stanford
Andrea Kitahata, R-Sr., F, Stanford
Lia Godfrey, Gr., M, Virginia
Second Team All-ACC
Kat Rader, R-Jr., M, Duke
Wrianna Hudson, So., F, Florida State
Taylor Suarez, So., M, Florida State
Karsyn Cherry, Sr., D, Louisville
Amelia Swinarski, So., M, Louisville
Jade Bordeleau, Jr., F, NC State
Shae Harvey, Jr., M, Stanford
Charlotte Kohler, So., M, Stanford
Maggie Cagle, Sr., F, Virginia
Laney Rouse, Gr., D, Virginia
Victoria Safradin, Jr., GK, Virginia
Third Team All-ACC
Juju Harris, Fr., F, Clemson
Carina Lageyre, Sr., M, Duke
Cameron Roller, Jr., D, Duke
Heather Gilchrist, Sr., D, Florida State
Mimi Van Zanten, Jr., D, Florida State
Emersen Jennings, Jr., F Louisville
Kate Faasse, Sr., F, North Carolina
Linda Ullmark, So., M, North Carolina
Grace Restovich, So., M, Notre Dame
Valentina Amaral, Jr., GK, Wake Forest
Kylie Maxwell, Fr., F, Wake Forest
All-Freshman Team
Juju Harris, F, Clemson
Daya King, D, Duke
Avery Oder, F, Duke
Hope Munson, D, North Carolina
Tessa Knapp, F, Notre Dame
Caroline Birkel, GK, Stanford
Y-Lan Nguyen, M, Stanford
Addison Halpern, F, Virginia
Liv Rademaker, D, Virginia
Allie Flanagan, F, Wake Forest
Kylie Maxwell, F, Wake Forest