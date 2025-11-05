Godfrey Named ACC Midfielder Of The Year, Leads Six Hoos In ACC Honors

Virginia midfielder Lia Godfrey was named ACC Midfielder of the Year to lead a group of six Virginia players to garner All-ACC honors it was announced on Wednesday (Nov. 5) with the release of the league’s postseason awards.

Godfrey was named the ACC Midfielder of the Year and a first-team All-ACC selection. Joining her in garnering postseason honors were All-ACC second team selections Maggie Cagle, Laney Rouse and Victoria Safradin. Two Cavaliers were named to the All-Freshman team as Addison Halpern and Liv Rademaker were tabbed for that team.

Godfrey, who was the 2020 ACC Freshman of the Year, has tallied 10 goals for the Cavaliers this season and leads the team in goals scored and is tied for the team lead in assists with four. She has five game-winning goals this season and two of her assists came on game winners. It is her third time being an All-ACC first team selection and fourth All-ACC team selection overall.

Cagle is second on the team with eight goals this season and is tied for the team lead in assists with Godfrey. She has a pair of game-winning goals this season, including the decisive strike against No. 9 Penn State in a 1-0 victory. It is Cagle’s fourth time to be named to an All-ACC team and her second time on the All-ACC second team.

Rouse earned her first All-ACC honor with selection to the second team this season. The defender has helped the Cavaliers post 11 shutouts on the season and has played the full time on the back line in 11 games this season. The team’s captain on the pitch, Rouse helped the Hoos defeat then No. 2 Duke with a goal and an assist against the Blue Devils in the ACC opener.

Safradin also earned All-ACC honors for the first time in her career with selection this season. The keeper has posted 10 clean sheets this season and helped Virginia advance to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament with a career-high eight saves in a draw at No. 6 FSU in which the Cavaliers won a shootout behind a save in penalty kicks by the keeper. Safradin is the ACC leader in save percentage (.847) and goal against average (0.64), while tying for the league lead in shutouts this season.

Halpern and Rademaker have been regular starters for the Hoos in their first seasons in Charlottesville and made immediate impacts. Halpern has been a mainstay in the midfield and at forward, tallying two goals and three assists this season – including a goal and assist against No. 11 Florida State, while also assisting on game winners against No. 9 Penn State and Clemson. Rademaker has helped anchor the defense that has 11 shutouts, while adding three assists this season on goals against Clemson, Louisville and Florida State.

Virginia returns to the pitch on Thursday night (Nov. 6) when the Cavaliers face top-seeded and No. 1 ranked Stanford in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament. Kick is set for 8 p.m. on ACC Network.