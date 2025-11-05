Hoos Set To Face Top-Seeded Stanford In ACC Semifinal Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 7 Virginia women’s soccer team (12-2-4) returns the pitch on Thursday night (Nov. 6) as the Cavaliers take on top-ranked Stanford (15-1-1) in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. Kick is set for 8 p.m.

Virginia is the five seed in the tournament and advanced to the semifinal after claiming a penalty kick shootout at No. 6 FSU in the quarterfinal round. Stanford, who is the top seed, had a bye in the opening round.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Thursday night’s semifinal will be broadcast on ACC Network and will be available via stream at ESPN.com and through the ESPN app. Live stats are also provided and links to both are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWomenSoccer).

NOTING THE HOOS

UVA advanced to the ACC Semifinals, winning a shootout after a draw at #6 FSU in the quarterfinal

The Cavaliers enter the ACC semifinals with the nation’s top RPI a position the Hoos held for four weeks after the release of the initial RPI back on September 15

The Hoos played the nation’s toughest schedule in the regular season based on the NCAA ranking

Virginia has played 13 games against teams in the RPI top 50 with a 7-2-4 record in those games and the Cavaliers play their 9th game against a team in the RPI top 16 with Stanford on Thursday

Head coach Steve Swanson picked up his 500th career victory against BC to become only the seventh D1 coach to hit that mark and one of only three active D1 coaches with 500+ wins

Victoria Safradin posted her 10th shutout of the season and 18th of her career at FSU to take fifth for career shutouts at UVA and is closing in on top 10 at UVA in career saves and victories

Safradin is atop the ACC in shutouts (10), goal against average (.64) and save perecent (.847)

As a staff, UVA is first the ACC in goal against average (.647) and third in save percentage (.853)

Maggie Cagle continues to be efficient in her chances this season, ranking second in the ACC in shot accuracy (.639) and ninth nationally with 23-of-36 shots on frame and eight goals

Cagle and Lia Godfrey have been a potent duo for UVA with a combined 54 goals and 61 assists between the two for their careers – both rank in the top five for all active D1 players in career assists

Godfrey is No. 2 among all active D1 players in career assists while Cagle is tied for fifth

Cagle and Godfrey are one of two active duos in the country to have tallied at least 50 goals and 50 assists in a career with Stanford’s Jasmine Aikey and Andrea Kitahata being the other

THE SERIES WITH STANFORD