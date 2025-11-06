No. 7 Virginia’s Rally Comes Up Short In 3-2 Loss To No. 1 Stanford

CARY, N.C. – The Cavaliers mounted a furious comeback at WakeMed Soccer Park, scoring a pair of goals on a flurry of 15 second-half shots, but came up a goal short as No. 7 Virginia (12-3-4) fell to No. 1 Stanford (16-1-1) by a score of 3-2 in the semifinals of the ACC Championship on Thursday (Nov. 6).

GOALS

9’ – STAN: Charlotte Kohler (unassisted)

31’ – STAN: Charlotte Kohler (unassisted)

45’ – STAN: Jasmine Aikey (Y-Lan Nguyen, Andrea Kitahata)

58’ – UVA: Meredith McDermott (Ella Carter)

85’ – UVA: Maggie Cagle (penalty kick)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cardinal struck first as a turnover at the top of the Cavaliers’ penalty arc was picked up by Stanford’s Charlotte Kohler. She went on the attack and immediately took the shot straight on goal for the score.

Kohler struck again in the 31st minute. Virginia attempted to clear a ball and it kicked around off a pair of players at the top of the box and was picked up by Kohler, who took two dribbles forward and pulled up just outside the six for the score.

The third goal came from 40 yards out in the final minute of the half as Jasmine Aikey launched a ball that drifted and dropped into the upper right corner of goal past the hands of the leaping Virginia keeper.

Virginia got on the board in the 58th minute off the foot of Meredith McDermott. Ella Carter served a ball over the top from midfield to McDermott streaking down the right side of the field. The pass led McDermott in behind the defense for the shot as she entered the box. The Stanford keeper got a hand on the shot, but couldn’t stop it from finding the net.

Ella Carter springs Meredith McDermott and she gets the Hoos on the board!#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/js6loS413B — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) November 7, 2025

The Hoos cut the lead to one after a penalty kick from Maggie Cagle in the 85th minute. A shot from Lia Godfrey was deflected and bounced high with Pearl Cecil leaping for the chance inside the six where she was knocked down from behind by a Cardinal player to give Virginia the penalty chance.

NOTES ON THE GAME

Victoria Safradin finished one save shy of her career high with seven saves on the night – including six in the first half.

Maggie Cagle scored her ninth goal of the season with her penalty kick goal to pull Virginia within one.

Meredith McDermott tallied her third goal of the season with her strike in the second half.

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE SWANSON

“Congrats to Stanford, they’re a good team. I thought we showed our quality in the second half, but disappointed in the result of the first half. It really put us behind, obviously, but we showed a tremendous amount of heart coming back. We were knocking on the door for the third one. It’s tough to take. We were good for 45 minutes, but at this level and stage of the tournament you have to be good for 90 minutes. Full marks to Stanford, they have a good team. I’m proud of our team and thought they showed a lot of heart in the second half.”

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia will await the announcement on the NCAA Tournament field on Monday (Nov. 10) to learn where the Cavaliers will be seeded in the tournament. The NCAA Tournament selection show is set for 4 p.m. on NCAA.com.