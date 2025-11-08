Cavaliers Set for Sunday Matchup with Bucknell

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (1-0) is set to host Bucknell (0-1) on Sunday (Nov. 9). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
Tickets Available
- Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. Groups of 20 or more can take advantage of a discounted rate.
- Season tickets for the 2025-26 season start at $70 each and may be purchased online at UVATix.com or by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at (434) 924-8821 (UVA1).
- New for the 2025-26 season, Virginia Athletics is introducing the Family Four Pack starting at $240 for four season tickets. Fans can purchase up to 10 season tickets at a discounted rate for use by family members and friends. For more information about the Family Four Pack, contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office.
Broadcast Information
- Sunday night’s game will be streamed on ACCNX on ESPN.com/watch and the ESPN app.
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app
- Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.
For Openers
- Head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is 29-8 against non-conference opposition in her four seasons at the helm at UVA.
- NC State transfer, Caitlin Weimar, needs 9 rebounds to reach 1,000 for her career
- Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 994-563 (.638) record.
Last Time Out
- Kymora Johnson netted 19 first-half points on her way to a 24-point performance in an 86-36 win over Morgan State
- Romi Levy was just two points shy of a double-double in her Cavalier debut (8 pts, 11 reb), her 8 points were exactly enough to hit 1,000 for her career.
- Paris Clark added 18 points and 8 rebounds. Her 18 points were just one shy of matching a career-high.
- UVA grabbed 23 offensive rebounds, its highest total since recording 31 against Rider (12/6/23)
- Cavaliers won by 50+ points for the first time since 2022 – also against Morgan State (12/18/22)
- Tabitha Amanze recorded a career-high five blocks
The Returners
- This season, Virginia returns five players from last year’s squad including first team All-ACC Selection and WBCA All-America Honorable Mention Kymora Johnson.
- The Cavaliers also return Paris Clark, Olivia McGhee, Breona Hurd and Jillian Brown.
The Newcomers
- UVA inked seven players from the transfer portal this offseason including five bigs: Sa’Myah Smith (LSU), Tabitha Amanze (Princeton), Adeang Ring (UCF), Caitlin Weimar (NC State), and Dannelle Arigbabu (West Virginia).
- Virginia also landed a pair of guards in Raiane Dias Dos Santos (FSU), and Romi Levy (USF).
- Virginia signed four-star freshman guard Gabby White who ranked No. 96 in the ESPN HoopGurlz Top 100 recruiting rankings.
The 2025-26 Schedule
- UVA’s full season schedule features 28 unique opponents, 10 of which made NCAA Tournament play in 2024-25 and combined for a total of 11 wins in the tournament.
- Eight of Virginia’s opponents earned an eight-seed or higher in the 2024-25 tournament.