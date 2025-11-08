Cavaliers Set for Sunday Matchup with Bucknell

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (1-0) is set to host Bucknell (0-1) on Sunday (Nov. 9). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Broadcast Information

Sunday night’s game will be streamed on ACCNX on ESPN.com/watch and the ESPN app.

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app

Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.

For Openers

Head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is 29-8 against non-conference opposition in her four seasons at the helm at UVA.

NC State transfer, Caitlin Weimar, needs 9 rebounds to reach 1,000 for her career

Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 994-563 (.638) record.

Last Time Out

Kymora Johnson netted 19 first-half points on her way to a 24-point performance in an 86-36 win over Morgan State

Romi Levy was just two points shy of a double-double in her Cavalier debut (8 pts, 11 reb), her 8 points were exactly enough to hit 1,000 for her career.

Paris Clark added 18 points and 8 rebounds. Her 18 points were just one shy of matching a career-high.

UVA grabbed 23 offensive rebounds, its highest total since recording 31 against Rider (12/6/23)

Cavaliers won by 50+ points for the first time since 2022 – also against Morgan State (12/18/22)

Tabitha Amanze recorded a career-high five blocks

The Returners

This season, Virginia returns five players from last year’s squad including first team All-ACC Selection and WBCA All-America Honorable Mention Kymora Johnson.

The Cavaliers also return Paris Clark, Olivia McGhee, Breona Hurd and Jillian Brown.

The Newcomers

UVA inked seven players from the transfer portal this offseason including five bigs: Sa’Myah Smith (LSU), Tabitha Amanze (Princeton), Adeang Ring (UCF), Caitlin Weimar (NC State), and Dannelle Arigbabu (West Virginia).

Virginia also landed a pair of guards in Raiane Dias Dos Santos (FSU), and Romi Levy (USF).

Virginia signed four-star freshman guard Gabby White who ranked No. 96 in the ESPN HoopGurlz Top 100 recruiting rankings.

The 2025-26 Schedule