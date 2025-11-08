Virginia Splits Dual Action At Journeymen WrangleMania

The Cavaliers defeated LIU (0-2) by a score of 39-3 before battling eighth-ranked Lehigh (2-0) in a 21-17 loss.
Virginia roared through the first dual of the day, winning 9-of-10 weight classes against the Sharks of LIU. It started with a pin by Keyveon Roller – one of two Virginia pins in the dual – as the Cavaliers posted six bonus-point victories on the morning.
The dual with Lehigh was a back and forth battle until the Mountain Hawks pulled away down the stretch. After Lehigh claimed the first two weight classes, Virginia won three straight to take a 10-7 lead at the halfway point. Lehigh claimed the 165 pound bout before Nick Hamilton put Virginia on top again with a major decision at 174. The Mountain Hawks took the lead for good with a pin and a tech fall in the next two weight classes before Brenan Morgan closed things with a bonus-point win for Virginia at heavyweight.
NOTING THE CAVALIERS
• Gable Porter, Wynton Denkins, Colton Washleski, Nick Hamilton and Brenan Morgan all went 2-0 on the afternoon.
• The Cavaliers posted nine bonus-point victories through the two duals with two pins, two tech falls and five major decisions.
FROM HEAD COACH STEVE GARLAND
“Keyveon started us off with a pin – a great way to get us going. Gable looked great and Colton got a big win at 157. He just found a way late. That set the tone for the rest of the match. We won close, hard-fought wins then at 165 and 184..Hamilton looked great at 174 with constant pressure. He gets better each match as the season goes on. Then our two big guys put on a show to close it out. Max Shulaw and Brenan Morgan scored a bunch of points with back-to-back tech falls and that’s what we want to see. They have the ability to do that every match.”
On the dual with Lehigh
“That Lehigh match was a war. That was a pretty intense match back-and-forth the whole way. It’s one of the top teams in the country and our guys went toe-to-toe with them. Gable, Wynton, Colton, and Hamilton looked awesome and other guys like Shulaw wrestled their hearts out but made some mistakes late that cost them. Morgan really sucked it up and won a tough one against a guy he’s wrestled before, so he continues to show growth. Bottom line, we’ve got a long season with a lot of tough teams ahead, so this was really good for us to feel and get that experience heading into a really tough month.”
VIRGINIA 39, LIU 3
125: No. 22 Keyveon Roller pinned Anthony Chuquilin (LIU), 4:32 – UVA 6, LIU 0
133: Carter Pack (LIU) dec. Aiden Allen, 5-4 – UVA 6, LIU 3
141: No. 33 Gable Porter major dec. Amir Avazov (LIU), 12-3 – UVA 10, LIU 3
149: Wynton Denkins dec. Tommy Bonasera (LIU), 4-1 – UVA 13, LIU 3
157: No. 19 Colton Washleski dec. Brayden Roberts (LIU), 6-4 – UVA 16, LIU 3
165: Michael Murphy dec. Jack Valentin (LIU), 2-1 (TB-2) – UVA 19, LIU 3
174: No. 19 Nick Hamilton major dec. Domenic D’Agostino (LIU), 11-3 – UVA 23, LIU 3
184: Jack Lesher pinned Anthony D’Alesio (LIU), 7:50 – UVA 26, LIU 3
197: Max Shulaw tech fall Kaleb Wright (LIU), 15-0 (3:50), UVA 31, LIU 3
HWT: Brennan Morgan tech fall Max Ohamou (LIU), 17-2 (1:26), UVA 36, LIU 3
#8 LEHIGH 21, VIRGINIA 17
125: No. 5 Sheldon Seymour (LEH) dec. No. 22 Keyveon Roller, 9-2 – LEH 3, UVA 0
133: Mason Ziegler (LEH) major dec. Aiden Allen, 13-4 – LEH 7. UVA 0
141: No. 33 Gable Porter dec. Carter Bailey (LEH), 9-2 – LEH 7, UVA 3
149: Wynton Denkins major dec. Owen Reinsel (LEH), 16-7 – UVA 7, LEH 7
157: No. 19 Colton Washleski dec. Griffin Gonzalez *LEH), 8-3 – UVA 9, LEH 7*
165: No. 9 Max Brignola (LEH) tech fall Michael Murphy, 21-6 (6:10) – LEH 12, UV 9
174: No. 19 Nick Hamilton major dec. Dom Federici (LEH), 18-5 – UVA 13, LEH 12
184: No. 27 Rylan Rogers (LEH) tech fall. Jack Lesher, 19-4 (6:10) – LEH 17, UVA 13
197: No. 29 JT Davis (LEH) major dec. Max Shulaw, 13-5 – LEH 21, UVA 13
285: Brenan Morgan major dec. Calvin Lachman (LEH), 14-2 – LEH 21, UVA 17
*Team point deducted during this weight class
UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS
Virginia continues to wrestle in Pennsylvania on Sunday (Nov. 9) with the Journeymen Collegiate Classic. Competition in the tournament begins at 9 a.m.