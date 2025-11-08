Virginia Splits Dual Action At Journeymen WrangleMania

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Virginia wrestling team (1-1) split its first dual action of the season on Saturday (Nov. 8), downing LIU in the first dual of the day before falling to No. 8 Lehigh at Journeymen WrangleMania. The Virginia wrestling team (1-1) split its first dual action of the season on Saturday (Nov. 8), downing LIU in the first dual of the day before falling to No. 8 Lehigh at Journeymen WrangleMania. The Cavaliers defeated LIU (0-2) by a score of 39-3 before battling eighth-ranked Lehigh (2-0) in a 21-17 loss.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Virginia roared through the first dual of the day, winning 9-of-10 weight classes against the Sharks of LIU. It started with a pin by Keyveon Roller – one of two Virginia pins in the dual – as the Cavaliers posted six bonus-point victories on the morning. Virginia roared through the first dual of the day, winning 9-of-10 weight classes against the Sharks of LIU. It started with a pin by Keyveon Roller – one of two Virginia pins in the dual – as the Cavaliers posted six bonus-point victories on the morning. The dual with Lehigh was a back and forth battle until the Mountain Hawks pulled away down the stretch. After Lehigh claimed the first two weight classes, Virginia won three straight to take a 10-7 lead at the halfway point. Lehigh claimed the 165 pound bout before Nick Hamilton put Virginia on top again with a major decision at 174. The Mountain Hawks took the lead for good with a pin and a tech fall in the next two weight classes before Brenan Morgan closed things with a bonus-point win for Virginia at heavyweight. NOTING THE CAVALIERS

• Gable Porter, Wynton Denkins, Colton Washleski, Nick Hamilton and Brenan Morgan all went 2-0 on the afternoon.

• The Cavaliers posted nine bonus-point victories through the two duals with two pins, two tech falls and five major decisions. FROM HEAD COACH STEVE GARLAND