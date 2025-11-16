Virginia Takes on Radford Sunday at JPJ

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (2-1) is set to host Radford (2-2) on Sunday (Nov. 16). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
For Openers
- The Cavaliers host Radford at John Paul Jones Arena on Sunday (Nov. 16) at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
- Head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is 30-9 against non-conference opposition in her four seasons at the helm at UVA.
- Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 995-564 (.638) record.
The Series Against Radford
- Virginia is set to match up with Radford for the 18th time in series history.
- The Cavaliers are 9-8 in the all-time series against the Highlanders.
- Virginia has a +15.5 point average margin of victory all-time against the Highlanders.
Last Time Against Radford
- The teams last met in 2024, an 83-41 win for the Cavaliers.
- Kymora Johnson led the Cavaliers with 17 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds.
- Yonta Vaughn pitched in 14 points and five assists
- Four Cavaliers scored in double figures including: Johnson (17) Vaughn (14), Hurd (11) and McGhee (11).
- Virginia limited the Highlanders to just six points in a fourth quarter that featured a 16-0 Cavalier scoring run.
Preseason Honors
- Virginia’s Kymora Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith picked up preseason honors at the conference and national level.
- Johnson was named to the Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List and a first-team All-ACC Selection. She was also ranked No. 15 on ESPN’s preseason top-25 players in women’s college basketball.
- Smith was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation’s best power forward.
The Returners
- This season, Virginia returns five players from last year’s squad including first team All-ACC Selection and WBCA All-America Honorable Mention Kymora Johnson.
- The Cavaliers also return Paris Clark, Olivia McGhee, Breona Hurd and Jillian Brown.
The Newcomers
- UVA inked seven players from the transfer portal this offseason including five bigs: Sa’Myah Smith (LSU), Tabitha Amanze (Princeton), Adeang Ring (UCF), Caitlin Weimar (NC State), and Dannelle Arigbabu (West Virginia).
- Virginia also landed a pair of guards in Raiane Dias Dos Santos (FSU), and Romi Levy (USF).
- Virginia signed four-star freshman guard Gabby White who ranked No. 96 in the ESPN HoopGurlz Top 100 recruiting rankings.
The 2025-26 Schedule
- UVA’s full season schedule features 28 unique opponents, 10 of which made NCAA Tournament play in 2024-25 and combined for a total of 11 wins in the tournament.
- Eight of Virginia’s opponents earned an eight-seed or higher in the 2024-25 tournament.