Virginia Takes on Radford Sunday at JPJ

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (2-1) is set to host Radford (2-2) on Sunday (Nov. 16). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Sunday afternoon’s game will be streamed on ACCNX on ESPN.com/watch and the ESPN app.

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app

Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.

Head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is 30-9 against non-conference opposition in her four seasons at the helm at UVA.

Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 995-564 (.638) record.

The Series Against Radford

Virginia is set to match up with Radford for the 18th time in series history.

The Cavaliers are 9-8 in the all-time series against the Highlanders.

Virginia has a +15.5 point average margin of victory all-time against the Highlanders.

Last Time Against Radford

The teams last met in 2024, an 83-41 win for the Cavaliers.

Kymora Johnson led the Cavaliers with 17 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds.

Yonta Vaughn pitched in 14 points and five assists

Four Cavaliers scored in double figures including: Johnson (17) Vaughn (14), Hurd (11) and McGhee (11).

Virginia limited the Highlanders to just six points in a fourth quarter that featured a 16-0 Cavalier scoring run.

Preseason Honors

Virginia’s Kymora Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith picked up preseason honors at the conference and national level.

Johnson was named to the Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List and a first-team All-ACC Selection. She was also ranked No. 15 on ESPN’s preseason top-25 players in women’s college basketball.

Smith was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation’s best power forward.

The Returners

This season, Virginia returns five players from last year’s squad including first team All-ACC Selection and WBCA All-America Honorable Mention Kymora Johnson.

The Cavaliers also return Paris Clark, Olivia McGhee, Breona Hurd and Jillian Brown.

The Newcomers

UVA inked seven players from the transfer portal this offseason including five bigs: Sa’Myah Smith (LSU), Tabitha Amanze (Princeton), Adeang Ring (UCF), Caitlin Weimar (NC State), and Dannelle Arigbabu (West Virginia).

Virginia also landed a pair of guards in Raiane Dias Dos Santos (FSU), and Romi Levy (USF).

Virginia signed four-star freshman guard Gabby White who ranked No. 96 in the ESPN HoopGurlz Top 100 recruiting rankings.

