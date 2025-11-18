Josey to Join Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott returns to the airwaves Tuesday (Nov. 18) and will take place at Dairy Market (946 Grady Ave), Charlottesville’s premier food hall. The weekly radio show is set to air from 7-8 p.m., and is hosted by John Freeman, the “Voice of the Cavaliers.”

Tuesday’s show will feature student-athlete guest Noah Josey and take place at Milkman’s Bar inside Dairy Market.

Fans are encouraged to attend in-person to watch and interact with the show while also enjoying the full array of food, beverage and retail options inside Dairy Market. Free parking is located in the lot adjacent to Dairy Market. Each episode features ticket and merchandise giveaways, including items signed by Elliott. Fans are encouraged to submit questions to the show by mentioning @JohnFreemanUVA on X.

Josey has the fifth-highest offensive blocking grade (67.1) among all ACC guards, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). He delivered the lead block that sprung tailback J’Mari Taylor for a touchdown in UVA’s 30-27 overtime win at Louisville (Oct. 18). Through 11 games played, the Cavaliers’ offense is third in the ACC in both rushing offense (187.9) and total offense (438.0), and fourth in scoring offense (33.7). Virginia’s 26 rushing touchdowns are its most in a season since 2019, a year in which it played 14 games.

Up next, No. 19 Virginia (9-2, 6-1 ACC) closes out the regular season at Scott Stadium next Saturday (Nov. 29), when the Cavaliers host Virginia Tech (3-7, 2-4) in a Smithfield Commonwealth Clash. The game’s start time and TV designation is expected to be announced following the conclusion of the ACC’s slate of games this Saturday (Nov. 22). Tickets are on sale now to the public via UVAtix.com.

Virginia is one of four one-loss teams in ACC play this season and is off to its best overall start since 2007.

2025 Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott Schedule (all shows air live at 7:06 p.m.)

Tuesday, Aug. 26 – Chandler Morris, QB

Tuesday, Sept. 2 – Cam Ross, WR

Tuesday, Sept. 9 – J’Mari Taylor, RB

Tuesday, Sept. 16 – Drake Metcalf, OL

Tuesday, Sept. 23 – Daniel Rickert, DE

Tuesday, Sept. 30 – Kam Robinson, LB

Tuesday, Oct. 7 – Mitchell Melton, DE

Tuesday, Oct. 14 – Sage Ennis, TE

Tuesday, Oct. 21 – Trell Harris, WR

Tuesday, Oct. 28 – McKale Boley, OL

Tuesday, Nov. 4 – Jacob Holmes, DT

Monday, Nov. 10 – James Jackson, LB

Tuesday, Nov. 18 – Noah Josey, OL

Tuesday, Nov. 25

Note: Dates are subject to change.

