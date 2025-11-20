Top-Seeded Hoos Face No. 8 Seed Penn State Thursday Night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 1 seed Virginia women’s soccer team (13-3-4) continues play in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday (Nov. 14) when the Cavaliers host eighth-seeded Penn State (10-7-4) at Klöckner Stadium.

Kick is set for 6 p.m. following the other second-round matchup between Arkansas and Washington which will begin at 3 p.m.

TICKETS AND PARKING

Tickets are on sale at UVATix.com. General admission seats are $11 in advance and $13 on game day. Reserved seats are $16 in advance and $18 on game day. Parking can also be purchased for $10 in advance and $15 at the lot.

Virginia students can purchase a ticket for $6 through their student ticketing account at UVASHOTS.com. If purchased at the venue, students must present a valid student ID to get the student rate.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Thursday night’s contest will be streamed on ESPN+ and is available through ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Live stats are also available and links to both are at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWomenSoccer).

NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia is a one seed in the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in program history (2013, 2015, 2019, 2021 and 2025) and is one of three one seeds this season from the ACC

The Hoos advanced to the second round with a 5-0 win over High Point last weekend in which five Cavaliers scored – including a goal and a two-assist game from Maggie Cagle

Virginia has advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament 34 times in its 37 appearances

The Hoos are looking to advance to the third round of the NCAA Tournament for the 26th time

Maggie Cagle continues to be efficient in her chances this season, rankings second in the ACC in shot accuracy (.651) and sixth nationally with 28-of-43 shots on frame and nine goals

With her two assists against High Point, Cagle is now fifth all-time at Virginia in game-winning assists (13), while Lia Godfrey is tied for sixth (12) in a career

Cagle and Godfrey have been a potent duo for UVA with a combined 56 goals and 63 assists between the two for their careers – both rank in the top five for all active D1 players in career assists

Godfrey is second among active D1 players in career assists, while Cagle ranks fifth

Cagle and Godfrey are one of two active duos in the country to have tallied at least 50 goals and 50 assists in a career along with Stanford’s Jasmine Aikey and Andrea Kitahata

The Hoos played the nation’s toughest schedule heading into NCAA Tournament

Virginia played 14-of-19 games against teams in the RPI top 50 and eight against the RPI Top 15

Pearl Cecil and Kira Waller each notched their first career assists in the last outing vs. HPU

The shutout of High Point was the 12th of the season for the Cavaliers

THE SERIES WITH PENN STATE

Virginia and Penn State have met 19 times with the Hoos leading the series 10-8-1 over the Nittany Lions

The Hoos are 3-4-0 against Penn State in games played at Klöckner Stadium, but lead in games played on the road

Virginia and Penn State met earlier this season with the Hoos taking the 1-0 victory at Klöckner Stadium on a Maggie Cagle goal

This is the fifth meeting between the teams in the NCAA Tournament and first post-season meeting at Klöckner Stadium

Virginia leads 3-1-0 in games played in the NCAA Tournament against the Nittany Lions and have won three straight

WHAT’S ON THE LINE THURSDAY