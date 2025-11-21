No. 4 Virginia Continues Road Stretch at Columbia, Penn

NEW YORK, N.Y. – The No. 4 Virginia men’s squash team (5-0) hits the road for the third weekend this season for two matches against Ivy League opponents.

The Cavaliers begin with a matchup at No. 7 Columbia (2-0) on Saturday, Nov. 22, at 1:30 p.m. in New York, N.Y. They then travel to take on No. 1 Penn (4-0) on Sunday, Nov. 23 at 1:30 p.m. in Philadelphia, Pa.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Live scoring will be available for the matches.

Both matches will be a three-court system.

CAVALIER NOTES

Virginia begins the season 5-0 for the first time since 2019-20, when the Cavaliers won their first six consecutive games.

Virginia is coming off an impressive second weekend of the season that saw an 8-1 win over No. 9 Denison and a 6-3 upset victory over No. 4 Yale.

Senior JP Tew is 5-0 playing at positions two and three.

Junior Krishna Mishra is 4-0 playing at positions four and five.

The Cavaliers are currently 2-0 against Ivy League opponents this season after going 6-2 against the Ivy League in 2024-25.

Virginia is 2-6 in the all-time series against Columbia.

Virginia is 0-5 in the all-time series against Yale.

UP NEXT