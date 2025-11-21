No. 6 Virginia Set to Play Two Road Matches This Weekend

NEW YORK, N.Y. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (4-0) hits the road for the third weekend this season for two matches against Ivy League opponents.

The Cavaliers begin with a matchup at No. 11 Columbia (1-1) on Saturday, Nov. 22, at 1:30 p.m. in New York, N.Y. They then travel to take on No. 3 Penn (4-0) on Sunday, Nov. 23 at 1:30 p.m. in Philadelphia, Pa.

CAVALIER NOTES

This is the second time in program history that Virginia begins its season 4-0, matching its start to the 2023-24 campaign.

Virginia is coming off the second weekend of the season that saw an 9-0 sweep over No. 11 Dartmouth and an 8-1 victory at No. 8 Yale.

Freshman Charlotte Pastel is 4-0 playing at the top of the ladder and has dropped just one game this season.

Senior Lina Tammam is 4-0 at position two and has yet to drop a game this season.

The Cavaliers are currently 2-0 against Ivy League opponents this season after going 5-4 against the Ivy League in 2024-25.

Virginia is 5-3 in the all-time series against Columbia.

Virginia is 3-4 in the all-time series against Yale.

