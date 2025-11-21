Virginia Falls in Five Sets To NC State at John Paul Jones Arena

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia volleyball (11-16, 4-13 ACC) team dropped a five-set match (25-21, 25-21, 19-25, 22-25, 9-15) on Friday (Nov. 21) to the NC State Wolfpack (14-13, 7-10) at John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia was paced on Friday by Reagan Ennist, who collected a team-high 20 kills on the night. Kadynce Boothe added 13 more kills of her own to join Ennist in double-figures. Carolina Lang led the way on defense with a team-best four blocks on the night.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: Virginia 25, NC State 21

The visiting Wolfpack opened Friday’s contest by collecting four of the five points of the match. After UVA tied the set at 4-4, the two squads traded runs until Virginia forced an NC State attacking error that put the Cavaliers up 15-12 at the media timeout. An Ennist service ace at 18-15 UVA forced the Wolfpack to take a timeout. NC State pulled within a pair of points at 23-21prior to Dood ending the opening game with back-to-back kills.

Set 2: Virginia 25, NC State 21

Friday’s second set saw a match-high 11 ties and six lead changes in the game. The tug-of-war continued throughout the set as neither team could build an advantage larger than three points. Virginia tied the match at 20-all and collected five of the final six points in the game. Ennist powered the final UVA push as the freshman tallied four of her kills in the sequence.

Set 3: NC State 25, Virginia 19

Virginia jumped out to an early lead by grabbing four of the first six points. NC State answered with a 6-0 run that made the Cavaliers take a timeout. The Wolfpack rallied off seven of the next eight points in the contest and led by as many as eight at 19-11. A late UVA push was waffled away by NC State when a Cavalier service error at set point forced a fourth set.

Set 4: NC State 25, Virginia 22

Virginia sprinted out of the gates in the fourth set by nabbing seven of the first nine points in the set. NC State returned the favor with a 7-0 run as the Wolfpack took a 13-10 advantage. A pair of service aces from Katie Barrier put the Cavaliers back out in front at 17-15 before NC State recorded a 9-2 run that set up set point. NC State’s Country Bryant pushed the match to its limit with a kill.

Set 5: NC State 15, Virginia 9

NC State took control of the fifth and final set early as the Wolfpack collected seven of the first 10 points in the game. A Caroline Lang kill cut the NC State lead to two points at 10-8 before the Wolfpack finished off the night on a 5-1 run.

MATCH NOTES

NC State improves to 39-39 in the all-time series against Virginia and has won the last 15 matches.

Friday was the sixth time this season that Reagan Ennist recorded 20 or more kills in a match.

Ennist has led Virginia in kills during all 17 ACC matches this season.

UP NEXT

Virginia will close out its John Paul Jones Arena residency on Sunday (Nov. 23) against Wake Forest. First service is set for 1 p.m. and will be streamed on ACCNX. The match will also double as the program’s Senior Day.