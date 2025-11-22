Virginia Women Advance to Sunday’s Championship Dual

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Virginia women’s swimming and diving team advanced to the championship of the CSCAA Dual Meet Challenge with a 43-1 victory against Michigan on the second day of the three-day meet being held Nov. 21-23 in Knoxville, Tenn.
The College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association is putting on this first-of-its-kind event showcasing top collegiate swimming programs in an innovative, four-team, double-elimination tournament with a head-to-head format. Participating teams include one team representing each of the Power 4 conferences: Tennessee (SEC), Michigan (Big Ten), Arizona State (Big 12), and Virginia (ACC).
The meet features six swimmers per race, each in two-swimmer head-to-head match-ups. Teams receive one point per head-to-head match-up won. The winner of each individual race earns a bonus point. Relays are two points per head-to-head match-up.
The top-seeded Virginia women faced 2-seed Michigan in a winner’s bracket match-up, with the Cavaliers sweeping every head-to-head match-up except one in the 200 Freestyle.
The fourth-seeded UVA men’s team swam a much closer dual against third-seeded Michigan, with the Wolverines topping the Cavaliers 24-20.
The Michigan men jumped out to a 6-0 lead after finishing 1-2 in the opening relay. The Cavaliers chipped away at the deficit and took a 12-10 lead after sweeping the head-to-head match-ups in the 200 Butterfly, but Michigan moved back ahead with a sweep in the 500 Free. Virginia moved back into the lead in the second-to-last individual event, sweeping the 200 Back to go up 18-16, but Michigan swept the final individual event, the 200 Breast, to lead 20-18 heading into the final relay. The Wolverines won the 200 Free relay by .09 seconds to secure their 24-20 victory.
The Cavalier men won six of the eight individual races and set two program records. Freshman Thomas Heilman set the UVA record in the 200 Fly (1:39.09), and freshman Maximus Williamson set the standard in the 200 IM (1:41.61).
The men will swim in the third/fourth place dual on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. The women will swim in the championship dual at 12:45 p.m.
NOTES
- The Michigan women are No. 7 in the latest CSCAA poll, with the men at No. 11
- The Virginia women are ranked No. 1, and the men No. 12
- Anna Moesch won the 100 Free (45.98) and 200 Free (1:40.25). She is now the No. 4 performer all-time in the 200 Free
- Aimee Canny won the 200 Breast (2:07.50) and 200 IM (1:54.05)
- Tess Howley won the 200 Back (1:51.03) and 200 Fly (1:51.81)
- Madi Mintenko won the 500 Free (4:35.79)
- Sara Curtis won the 50 Free (21.19)
- Maximus Williamson won the 200 IM (1:41.61) and 100 Free (41.88)
- David King won the 200 Back (1:39.37) and 200 Free (1:32.10)
- Jack Aikins won the 50 Free (19.31)
- Thoms Heilman won the 200 Fly (1:39.09)
SUNDAY’S EVENTS
- 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free, 100 Back, 100 Breast, 200 Fly, 50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Back, 200 Breast, 500 Free, 100 Fly, 200 IM, 200 Free Relay