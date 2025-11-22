Virginia Women Advance to Sunday’s Championship Dual

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Virginia women’s swimming and diving team advanced to the championship of the CSCAA Dual Meet Challenge with a 43-1 victory against Michigan on the second day of the three-day meet being held Nov. 21-23 in Knoxville, Tenn.

The College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association is putting on this first-of-its-kind event showcasing top collegiate swimming programs in an innovative, four-team, double-elimination tournament with a head-to-head format. Participating teams include one team representing each of the Power 4 conferences: Tennessee (SEC), Michigan (Big Ten), Arizona State (Big 12), and Virginia (ACC).

The meet features six swimmers per race, each in two-swimmer head-to-head match-ups. Teams receive one point per head-to-head match-up won. The winner of each individual race earns a bonus point. Relays are two points per head-to-head match-up.

The top-seeded Virginia women faced 2-seed Michigan in a winner’s bracket match-up, with the Cavaliers sweeping every head-to-head match-up except one in the 200 Freestyle.

The fourth-seeded UVA men’s team swam a much closer dual against third-seeded Michigan, with the Wolverines topping the Cavaliers 24-20.

The Michigan men jumped out to a 6-0 lead after finishing 1-2 in the opening relay. The Cavaliers chipped away at the deficit and took a 12-10 lead after sweeping the head-to-head match-ups in the 200 Butterfly, but Michigan moved back ahead with a sweep in the 500 Free. Virginia moved back into the lead in the second-to-last individual event, sweeping the 200 Back to go up 18-16, but Michigan swept the final individual event, the 200 Breast, to lead 20-18 heading into the final relay. The Wolverines won the 200 Free relay by .09 seconds to secure their 24-20 victory.

The Cavalier men won six of the eight individual races and set two program records. Freshman Thomas Heilman set the UVA record in the 200 Fly (1:39.09), and freshman Maximus Williamson set the standard in the 200 IM (1:41.61).

The men will swim in the third/fourth place dual on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. The women will swim in the championship dual at 12:45 p.m.

NOTES

The Michigan women are No. 7 in the latest CSCAA poll, with the men at No. 11

The Virginia women are ranked No. 1, and the men No. 12

Anna Moesch won the 100 Free (45.98) and 200 Free (1:40.25). She is now the No. 4 performer all-time in the 200 Free

Aimee Canny won the 200 Breast (2:07.50) and 200 IM (1:54.05)

Tess Howley won the 200 Back (1:51.03) and 200 Fly (1:51.81)

Madi Mintenko won the 500 Free (4:35.79)

Sara Curtis won the 50 Free (21.19)

Maximus Williamson won the 200 IM (1:41.61) and 100 Free (41.88)

David King won the 200 Back (1:39.37) and 200 Free (1:32.10)

Jack Aikins won the 50 Free (19.31)

Thoms Heilman won the 200 Fly (1:39.09)

SUNDAY’S EVENTS