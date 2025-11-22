No. 1 seed Virginia Hosts No. 4 seed Washington In NCAA Round Of 16

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A berth in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament is on the line Sunday (Nov. 23) when No. 1 seed Virginia (14-3-4) hosts No. 4 seed Washington (15-2-6) in a Round of 16 matchup at Klöckner Stadium. Kick is set for 2 p.m.

The game immediately precedes the Virginia men’s NCAA soccer game against UNCG which is set for a 5 p.m. kick at Klöckner Stadium.

TICKET AND PARKING INFORMATION

Tickets are on sale at UVATix.com. General admission seats are $11 in advance and $13 on game day. Reserved seats are $16 in advance and $18 on game day. Parking can also be purchased for $10 in advance and $15 at the lot.

Virginia students can purchase a ticket for $6 through their student ticketing account at UVASHOTS.com. If purchased at the venue, students must present a valid student ID to get the student rate.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Sunday afternoon’s contest will be streamed on ESPN+ and is available through ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Live stats are also available and links to both are at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWomenSoccer).

NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia is a one seed in the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in program history (2013, 2015, 2019, 2021 and 2025) and is one of three one seeds this season from the ACC

The Hoos advanced to the third round with a 2-0 win Penn State behind goals from Maggie Cagle and Lia Godfrey after Cagle also had a goal and two assists vs. High Point in the opening round

Virginia has advanced to the third round of the NCAA Tournament 26 times in its 37 appearances

The Hoos are looking to advance to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament for the 10th time

Maggie Cagle continues to be efficient in her chances this season, rankings second in the ACC in shot accuracy (.644) and eighth nationally with 29-of-45 shots on frame and 11 goals

Cagle hit the game winner against Penn State in three straight meetings with the Nittany Lions and assisted on the game winner in 2022 as the Hoos went 4-0 against PSU in her career

Cagle has factored into a goal in 13 of the last 16 contests with 10 goals and 6 assists in that span

Cagle and Godfrey have been a potent duo for UVA with a combined 58 goals and 63 assists between the two for their careers – both rank in the top five for all active D1 players in career assists

Godfrey is second among active D1 players in career assists, while Cagle ranks fifth

Cagle and Godfrey are one of two active duos in the country to have tallied at least 50 goals and 50 assists in a career along with Stanford’s Jasmine Aikey and Andrea Kitahata

Victoria Safradin is the ACC leader in shutouts (11) and goal against average (0.70) this season and ranks fifth nationally in shutouts

Virginia played 14-of-19 games against teams in the RPI top 50 and eight against the RPI Top 15

WHAT’S ON THE LINE SUNDAY