No. 6 Virginia Cruises Past No. 10 Columbia 8-0

NEW YORK – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (5-0) didn’t drop a match in its 8-0 victory over No. 10 Columbia (1-2) on Saturday afternoon (Nov. 22) at the SL Green StreetSquash Center.

In the first four matches finished, Charlotte Pastel, Clare Minnis, Grace Fazzinga and Caroline Pellegrino each picked up 3-0 sweep wins as the Cavaliers jumped out to a 4-0 lead. Maria Min and Maryam Mian both battled for five-game match victories to secure Virginia’s 6-0 advantage, then Nili Sprecher swiftly recovered from a dropped first game to win 3-1 and put UVA up 7-0. Lina Tammam rounded out the afternoon’s activities with a 3-0 victory.

Nina Hashmi was slated to take on Kaavya Bansal on the fifth court, but that match was not played.

CAVALIER NOTES

This is the first time in program history that Virginia has begun a season 5-0.

Virginia improves to 6-3 in the all-time series against Columbia.

This was the Cavaliers’ second win over a top-10 ranked opponent this season.

Freshman Charlotte Pastel improves to 5-0 playing at the top of the ladder and has dropped just one game this season.

Senior Lina Tammam is 5-0 at position two and has yet to drop a game this season.

Freshman Grace Fazzinga is now 5-0 playing at positions five and seven.

Junior Nili Sprecher picked up her first win of the season.

The Cavaliers are 3-0 against Ivy League opponents this season after going 5-4 against the Ivy League in 2024-25.

