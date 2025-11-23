Cavaliers Down Wake Forest In Four Sets On Senior Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In the final match at John Paul Jones Arena this season, the Virginia volleyball team (12-16, 5-13 ACC) toppled the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-15, 8-10 ACC) in four sets (18-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-18) on Sunday (Nov. 23).

Before the match, Virginia honored the Senior class of Kate Johnson, Vivan Miller, Kadynce Boothe, Kate Dean and Jasmine Robinson.

Virginia was led by the dynamic duo of Reagan Ennist and Kadynce Booth on Sunday as both Cavaliers recorded double-doubles. Ennist tallied a match-high 26 kills to go along with 10 digs, while Boothe added 12 kills and 12 digs of her own. Dean paced the UVA defense with a team-best five blocks.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: Wake Forest 25, Virginia 18

In the early going of Sunday’s first set, the homestanding Cavaliers tallied seven of the first 11 points before Wake Forest strung together an 8-0 run that put the Demon Deacons out front at 12-7. The two teams traded runs through the middle of the set until Wake Forest collected five of the final six points in the game.

Set 2: Virginia 25, Wake Forest 19

Just like in the opening set, Virginia recorded seven of the first 11 points before Wake Forest answered to tie the contest at 11-11. The Cavaliers took the upper hand for good in the game when Bowie and Boothe teamed up for a 3-0 run at 18-15. UVA closed out the set with three-straight kills from Ennist.

Set 3: Virginia 25, Wake Forest 19

The two teams opened the third set on Sunday by playing to an 8-8 tie prior to Virginia taking command of the game with a 4-0 spurt. UVA continued to build its lead throughout the second half of the game and led by as many as five at 21-16 before grabbing the five four points of the set to push Wake Forest to the brink.

Set 4: Virginia 25, Wake Forest 18

After trading points in the early going of the set, Virginia wrestled away control of the game when Bowie tallied back-to-back points to put the Cavaliers out front at 9-7. In the middle of the contest, UVA stretched its lead to eight when an Ennist kill at 22-14 forced a Demon Deacon timeout. The Cavaliers sealed the Senior Day victory with a Zooey Dood kill at match point.

No. 2 on her big match 🫡 📺 ACCNX | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/OOn2XF6cli — Virginia Volleyball (@UVAVolleyball) November 23, 2025

WITH THE WIN

UVA improves to 30-29 all-time against Wake Forest and has back-to-back wins against the Demon Deacons for the first time since 2018 and 2019.

Virginia concludes its 2025 residency at John Paul Jones Arena with a record of 2-3.

The Cavaliers move to 4-3 in matches played at John Paul Jones Arena.

MATCH NOTES

Friday was the seventh time this season that Reagan Ennist recorded 20 or more kills in a match . The most by a Cavalier in the Wells era.

Ennist has led Virginia in kills during all 18 ACC matches this season.

UVA outhit Wake Forest on Sunday, .331-.188

The .331 hitting percentage was the highest for the Cavaliers in an ACC match this season.

FROM HEAD COACH SHANNON WELLS

“I am really proud of our team. In the first set, we showed moments of Friday night where we left the gym with some frustration, but I love the adjustments that we made. This hasn’t been the season we wanted or anticipated, but we keep driving to make sure this team is playing its best volleyball at the end of the year and today really showed that.”

UP NEXT

Virginia will close out the 2025 home slate against No. 15 North Carolina on Wednesday (Nov. 26) at the Aquatic & Fitness Center. First serve is slated for 3 p.m. and will be streamed on ACCNX.