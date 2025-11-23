No. 1 Seed Virginia Drops Shootout With No. 4 seed Washington

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 1 seeded Virginia women’s soccer team (14-3-5) saw its season come to an end on Sunday (Nov. 23) as the Cavaliers failed to advance in a penalty kick shootout after playing No. 4 seeded Washington (15-2-7) to a 1-1 draw.

The Huskies claimed the shootout 5-4 to advance to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament.

GOALS

13’ – UW: Kalea Eichenberger (Anna Menti)

54’ – UVA: Addison Halpern (Ella Carter, Laney Rouse)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Huskies took the early lead with a goal in the 13th minute. A free kick served into the box was headed in a clearance attempt, but fell to the feet of Kalea Eichenberger who collected it and took her shot across face of goal and in past the right post for the 1-0 lead.

Virginia equalized in the 54th minute as Laney Rouse, Ella Carter and Addison Halpern combined for the score. Laney Rouse got to the end line and cut in on the attack, but turned back and sent a ball over the top to Carter at the top of the box for a redirect in to Halpern to the left of the spot. Halpern then fired the shot, slotting it in past the left post for the score.

In the 62nd minute, Washington had a chance to reclaim the lead with a penalty kick after a foul in the box on Virginia’s Victoria Safradin. The Huskies’ Jadyn Holdenried lined up for the shot, but it was stopped by Safradin to keep the score at 1-1.

The teams played to a stalemate through two overtime periods before moving to a penalty shootout. The Huskies claimed the shootout 5-4 as Virginia’s first attempt was saved, but both teams converted every other opportunity.

NOTES ON THE GAME