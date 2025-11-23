Second-Seeded Virginia Eliminated by UNCG on Penalties

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – AJ Smith and Nick Simmonds each helped Virginia erase a pair of one-goal deficits highlighted by an 80th-minute equalizer on a Simmonds penalty kick. The second-seeded Cavaliers (12-2-5) battled UNCG (12-4-6) to a 2-2 draw but were eliminated 4-3 on penalties in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship on Sunday night (Nov. 23) at Klöckner Stadium.
Goals (Assist)
5’ UNCG – Haruna (Longo)
16’ Virginia – Smith (Dos Santos)
40’ UNCG – Torre (Haruna)
80’ Virginia – Simmonds (Penalty)
How it Happened:
- The Spartans struck first inside of five minutes as Issah Haruna got on the end of a long ball played over the Cavalier back line. He made no mistake on the finish to give UNCG an early lead.
- The Cavaliers were back on level terms just after 15 minutes of play. High pressure forced a turnover in the midfield and set up an attacking opportunity. A Marco Dos Santos shot attempt deflected off the post, but AJ Smith was there to tap in the rebound for 1-1.
- Despite the momentum heavily favoring Virginia, UNCG regained the lead just five minutes before the halftime break. Pablo Torre struck from just inside the 18-yard box to five the Spartans a 2-1 advantage going into the half despite Virginia holding an 11-5 shot advantage.
- Virginia drew level once more when the Cavaliers were awarded a penalty kick after substitute Luke Burns drew a foul in the penalty area. Freshman Nick Simmonds stepped up to the spot and calmly delivered his 10th goal of the season to square things at 2-2 in the 80th
- After a pair of scoreless overtime periods, the match was decided in a penalty kick shootout. Casper Mols made a crucial save in the fourth round, but Virginia was ultimately eliminated by a margin of 4-3.
Additional Notes:
- AJ Smith scored the fourth postseason goal of his career
- Smith has accounted for nine points (4g, 1a) in postseason play
- Nick Simmonds recorded his 10th goal of the season to lead the team
- Marco Dos Santos recorded his 10th assist of the season to lead the Cavaliers
- Virginia outshot UNCG 27-11 for the game
- The Cavaliers placed 14 shots on goal and limited UNCG to just six
- The Cavaliers took 18 corner kicks and conceded five