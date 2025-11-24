Virginia Announces 2025-2026 Track and Field Schedules

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia Director of Track & Field and Cross Country, Vin Lananna announced the program’s 2025-2026 indoor and outdoor track and field schedules Monday (Nov. 24).

Virginia will open its season prior to the start of the new year when the Cavaliers compete at the Liberty Kickoff (Dec.4-5) in Lynchburg, Va., and Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener (Dec.6) in Boston, Mass.

Following the winter break, the Cavaliers will make a quick trip up the road to Blacksburg for the Virginia Tech Invitational and Hokie Invitational before heading to Lynchburg for the Brent Tolsma Elite Invitational.

The middle of the season will feature a three way split as the team will compete at the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, S.C., David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston, Mass. and the Darius Dixon Invitational in Lynchburg, Va. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 13-14. The Cavaliers will then compete at the Arkansas Qualifier in Fayetteville, Ark. and the Terrier DMR Challenge in Boston, Mass. before gearing up for the post season.

The championship season will feature the ACC Indoor Championships (February 26-28) in Boston, Mass., and NCAA Indoor Championships (March 13-14) in Fayetteville, Ark.

The Cavaliers will open the 2025 outdoor track and field season at Lannigan Field hosting the Virginia Opener (March 21) before trips to North Carolina for the Raleigh Relays (March 26-28) and the Duke Invitational (April 9-11).

The Cavaliers will host four meets at Lannigan Field over the course of the season including the Virginia Opener (March 21), Virginia Grand Prix (April 3), Virginia Challenge (April 17-18) and the Virginia High Performance/Dogwood Classic (April 30-May 2).

The team will also make trips to Philadelphia, Pa. for the historic Penn Relays (April 23-25) and Lynchburg for the Liberty Twilight Qualifier (May 6).

The championship season begins with the ACC Outdoor Championships hosted by Louisville (May 14-16). The NCAA East Regional (May 27-30) will be held in Lexington, Ky. while the NCAA Outdoor Championships (June 10-13) be back in Eugene, Ore., at Hayward Field.