Wood to Join Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott returns to the airwaves Tuesday (Nov. 25) and will take place at Dairy Market (946 Grady Ave), Charlottesville’s premier food hall. The weekly radio show is set to air from 7-8 p.m., and is hosted by John Freeman, the “Voice of the Cavaliers.”
Tuesday’s show will feature student-athlete guest Eli Wood and take place at Milkman’s Bar inside Dairy Market.
Fans are encouraged to attend in-person to watch and interact with the show while also enjoying the full array of food, beverage and retail options inside Dairy Market. Free parking is located in the lot adjacent to Dairy Market. Each episode features ticket and merchandise giveaways, including items signed by Elliott. Fans are encouraged to submit questions to the show by mentioning @JohnFreemanUVA on X.
A native of Lynchburg, Virginia, Wood is in his fourth year at Virginia and having the best season of his career. He has appeared in all 11 games and is averaging 12.1 yards per reception. Wood recorded multiple catches in the Cavaliers’ victories over then-No. 8 Florida State (Sept. 26) and Cal (Nov. 1). He scored his first career touchdown on a four-yard reception in UVA’s 48-20 rout of Stanford (Sept. 20) and logged a rushing score against the Golden Bears on a swing pass from behind the line of scrimmage.
No. 17 Virginia (9-2, 6-1 ACC) closes out the regular season at Scott Stadium Saturday (Nov. 29), when the Cavaliers host Virginia Tech (3-8, 2-5) in a Smithfield Commonwealth Clash. The primetime kickoff is set 7 p.m. on ESPN and the Virginia Sports Radio Network. The Cavaliers are one of three teams that sit atop the ACC standings entering Week 14 with a record 6-1 in league games, along with SMU and Pittsburgh. A win for the Hoos would clinch a berth in next week’s ACC Championship at Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.).
A limited number of tickets are still available for purchase on UVATix.com. Fans are encouraged to arrive early due to the expected traffic increase in the Charlottesville-area. Football Gameday Parking →
Up Next
2025 Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott Schedule (all shows air live at 7:06 p.m.)
Tuesday, Aug. 26 – Chandler Morris, QB
Tuesday, Sept. 2 – Cam Ross, WR
Tuesday, Sept. 9 – J’Mari Taylor, RB
Tuesday, Sept. 16 – Drake Metcalf, OL
Tuesday, Sept. 23 – Daniel Rickert, DE
Tuesday, Sept. 30 – Kam Robinson, LB
Tuesday, Oct. 7 – Mitchell Melton, DE
Tuesday, Oct. 14 – Sage Ennis, TE
Tuesday, Oct. 21 – Trell Harris, WR
Tuesday, Oct. 28 – McKale Boley, OL
Tuesday, Nov. 4 – Jacob Holmes, DT
Monday, Nov. 10 – James Jackson, LB
Tuesday, Nov. 18 – Noah Josey, OL
Tuesday, Nov. 25 – Eli Wood, WR
Note: Dates are subject to change.
More on Dairy Market
Dairy Market is an award-winning market hall in Charlottesville that showcases a variety of beloved local restaurants, specialty retail, and a craft brewery. This adaptive reuse project breathes new life into the iconic 1937 Monticello Dairy building located within walking distance of downtown Charlottesville and the University of Virginia through its merchants. The family-friendly dining destination offers expansive indoor and outdoor public spaces with something for everyone to enjoy, from food stalls serving cuisines from around the globe to an in-house yoga studio and apparel shop. Beyond its regular offerings, Dairy Market frequently partners with the local community and hosts numerous weekly events including live music, Patio Saturdays and Student Tuesdays.
In 2021, Dairy Market received the “Destination of the Year” award from the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association (VRLTA) for its outstanding contributions to tourism and hospitality. The market also features its own private event space, The Brick Cellar. Current Dairy Market merchants include the following: Basta Pasta, I Am Thai, Cumbre Bakery, Currylicious, Dino’s Wood-Fired Pizza & Grill, Maizal, Milkman’s Bar, Mashu Festival, Moo Thru, Quattro Tizi, Relay Active, Sizzle Shack, Starr Hill Brewery, and SunPins
For more information on Dairy Market, visit www.dairymarketcville.com or follow on Instagram and Facebook.