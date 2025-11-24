Wood to Join Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott returns to the airwaves Tuesday (Nov. 25) and will take place at Dairy Market (946 Grady Ave), Charlottesville’s premier food hall. The weekly radio show is set to air from 7-8 p.m., and is hosted by John Freeman, the “Voice of the Cavaliers.”

Tuesday’s show will feature student-athlete guest Eli Wood and take place at Milkman’s Bar inside Dairy Market.

Fans are encouraged to attend in-person to watch and interact with the show while also enjoying the full array of food, beverage and retail options inside Dairy Market. Free parking is located in the lot adjacent to Dairy Market. Each episode features ticket and merchandise giveaways, including items signed by Elliott. Fans are encouraged to submit questions to the show by mentioning @JohnFreemanUVA on X.

A native of Lynchburg, Virginia, Wood is in his fourth year at Virginia and having the best season of his career. He has appeared in all 11 games and is averaging 12.1 yards per reception. Wood recorded multiple catches in the Cavaliers’ victories over then-No. 8 Florida State (Sept. 26) and Cal (Nov. 1). He scored his first career touchdown on a four-yard reception in UVA’s 48-20 rout of Stanford (Sept. 20) and logged a rushing score against the Golden Bears on a swing pass from behind the line of scrimmage.

No. 17 Virginia (9-2, 6-1 ACC) closes out the regular season at Scott Stadium Saturday (Nov. 29), when the Cavaliers host Virginia Tech (3-8, 2-5) in a Smithfield Commonwealth Clash. The primetime kickoff is set 7 p.m. on ESPN and the Virginia Sports Radio Network. The Cavaliers are one of three teams that sit atop the ACC standings entering Week 14 with a record 6-1 in league games, along with SMU and Pittsburgh. A win for the Hoos would clinch a berth in next week’s ACC Championship at Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.).

A limited number of tickets are still available for purchase on UVATix.com. Fans are encouraged to arrive early due to the expected traffic increase in the Charlottesville-area.