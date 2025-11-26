Alumni Spotlight: Randy Neal

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Returning an interception for touchdown once in a rivalry game would create an indelible memory for any football player. To do it twice in the same game?

“That’s unheard of,” former University of Virginia defensive end Chris Slade said this week. “You don’t see that.”

Fans who were at Lane Stadium on Nov. 20, 1992, or watching the game on TV, saw UVA linebacker Randy Neal make it reality. Neal, then a sophomore, picked off two passes by Virginia Tech quarterback Maurice DeShazo and returned each one for a touchdown.

“It was because of my quarterback pressure,” Slade, a former All-American who now coaches the defensive ends at his alma mater, said with a laugh.

Neal’s 12 points proved crucial in a game the Cavaliers ended up winning by only three, 41-38.

“Crazy times,” Neal said this week. “But we won. We beat Tech, so we’re taking it.”

That wasn’t the last of his heroics against the Hokies. “My senior year, I think I got DeShazo again,” Neal recalled.

His memory is accurate. In 1994, in the Cavaliers’ 42-23 win at Lane Stadium, Neal intercepted DeShazo’s two-point conversion attempt in the second quarter and picked off another pass in the fourth quarter.

“Virginia Tech was always his team,” Slade said of Neal, who ranks 10th all-time in career tackles at UVA, with 367.

Neal, who made 47 tackles as a true freshman in 1991, went 3-1 against the Hokies during his college career. (So did Slade, whose final college season was 1992.) Virginia hasn’t experienced nearly as much success in the series since winning in Blacksburg in 1998, and that’s been frustrating for Neal and the players of his generation, but they hope to see a different story unfold Saturday night.

At 7 p.m., UVA (9-2 overall, 6-1 ACC) hosts Virginia Tech (3-8, 2-5) at Scott Stadium. The Hoos, who are No. 18 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, haven’t defeated the Hokies since 2019, but a win Saturday night would send them to next weekend’s ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, N.C.

“All the guys in my class have booked reservations for the hotels already,” Neal said, “so I sure hope it works out.”

Neal and his wife, Charleata Beale, live in the Charlotte area, and he plans to attend the ACC Championship Game, too, if the Cavaliers are in it.

“Knock on wood,” he said.

Neal and Beale met at UVA, where she played on the women’s basketball team. They have three daughters, the youngest of whom plays travel volleyball. Neal doesn’t make it back to Scott Stadium as often as he’d like, but he still follows Cavalier football closely.

“Virginia wins and losses set my tone for the week,” said Neal, a director for Optum, a division of UnitedHealth Group.

Neal, who returned to Grounds for Homecomings this fall, grew up in New Jersey and starred at Hackensack High School. He didn’t much know about UVA at first and expected to sign with Rutgers. When the Cavaliers made headlines in 1990 for climbing to No. 1 in the polls, however, his interest was piqued.

“I was sitting in the training room of my high school and one of my teammates was like, ‘Isn’t that the school that’s been recruiting you?’ ” Neal recalled. “I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I guess.’ ”

An official visit to UVA followed for Neal, who met future classmates Symmion Willis and Joe Crocker during his stay in Charlottesville. “Had a great time,” said Neal, who signed with Virginia in February 1991.

Slade, who still holds the ACC record sacks, was a junior that fall, and Neal impressed him from the start.

“I remember he was very smart, very intense,” Slade said. “For a young guy, he caught on real fast. He was very big, very physical, and he was very coachable. He did a really good job of being intentional and learning from the older guys. He was a New Jersey guy, so he had some toughness about him. He just fit in.”

Neal’s recruiting class also included such players as Willis, Crocker, Tyrone Davis, Mike Groh, Patrick Jeffers, Carl Smith, Paul London, Eddie Robertson and Jason Augustino.

“Pretty darn solid class,” Neal said.