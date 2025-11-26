Virginia Drops Home Finale to No. 19 North Carolina in Three Sets

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In the final home match of the 2025 season, the Virginia volleyball team (12-17, 5-14) fell in three sets (17-25, 26-28, 19-25) to No. 19 North Carolina (21-7, 14-5) on Wednesday (Nov. 26) at the Aquatics and Fitness Center.

Reagan Ennist once again paced the Cavalier offense on the afternoon with 12 kills, tying for the match high. On defense, Caroline Lang tied her season-best in blocks with five, while Katie Barrier recorded a match-high 14 digs.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: North Carolina 25, Virginia 17

Wednesday’s affair opened with the two squads trading points until a 3-0 North Carolina run forced a Virginia timeout at 11-7. Out of the timeout, UVA strung together a 3-0 run of its own to get within a point at 11-10 before the Tar Heels tallied 13 of the next 17 points to reach set point. The Cavaliers attempted to mount a comeback with three consecutive points to prolong the game before UNC’s Chelsea Thorpe claimed the set for the Tar Heels with a kill.

Set 2: North Carolina 28, Virginia 26

Virginia sprinted out of the gates in the second set, taking seven of the first nine points. Thanks to a Dood service ace, UVA led 15-11 at the media timeout. A quick 3-0 spurt by UNC out of the media break setup the Tar Heels for a 6-0 run that saw the visitors take the upper hand at 21-18, forcing a Cavalier timeout. In the later stages, the set turned into a back-and-forth affair until North Carolina seized the game with three consecutive points after trailing 26-25.

Set 3: North Carolina 25, Virginia 19

North Carolina’s momentum continued into the third set as the Tar Heels grabbed five of the first six points in the game. Not to be deterred, Virginia scratched and clawed its way back to within a point at 11-10 thanks to a Kadynce Boothe kill. UVA forced a Tar Heel timeout at 17-16 prior to North Carolina tallying seven of the next eight points to bring the contest to match point. UNC won the match on a kill from Thrope.

MATCH NOTES

North Carolina moves to 59-16 in the all-time series against Virginia and has won the last eight contests against the Cavaliers.

Virginia concludes the home portion of the 2025 season with a record of 5-9.

Reagan Ennist has led Virginia in kills during all 19 ACC matches this season.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers will close out the 2025 season on Saturday (Nov. 29) at Boston College. First serve is slated for 1 p.m. and will be streamed on ACCNX.