Virginia Shuts Out Bloomsburg In Saturday Night Dual

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. – The Virginia wrestling team (3-2) shut out Bloomsburg (3-4) in dual action on Saturday night (Nov. 29), posting four bonus-point victories that included three pins in the win over the Huskies.

NOTING THE HOOS

Gable Porter improved to 5-0 in dual action, while Nick Hamilton moved to 4-0 and both wrestlers remained undefeated in dual action this season.

Porter, who is 9-1 this season, has six victories by bonus points this season.

Ryan Catka made his season debut and picked up a win by fall to close the night for the Hoos

The Cavaliers posted three pins is the most in a dual this season for the Cavaliers who posted two pins in a win over LIU earlier this season.

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE GARLAND

“I’m really proud of these guys. I don’t think they could have responded any better than the way they did tonight. We had a terrible night less than a week ago in Ann Arbor, and all week we talked about responding – and they responded. We got three pins, another tech fall and we hit all our process goals from before the match – to score first, get time and not get ridden. They hit all those goals. Again, I couldn’t be more proud of the way they competed today and hopefully we can build on the momentum moving forward.”

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia returns to the road for a pair of duals on Sunday, Dec. 7 at East Stroudsburg. The Cavaliers will wrestle Bridgeport at 12:30 p.m. and East Stroudsburg at 2 p.m.

VIRGINIA 41, BLOOMSBURG 0

125: No. 24 Keyveon Roller dec. Jace Schafer, 7-3 – UVA 3, BU 0

133: Kyle Montaperto tech fall Kade Kluce, 18-0 (5:25) – UVA 8, BU 0

141: No. 32 Gable Porter pinned Tristan Corbin, 2:14 – UVA 14, BU 0

149: Wynton Denkins pinned Dustin Elliott, 2:17 – UVA 20, BU 0

157: No. 26 Colton Washleski dec. William Morrow, 8-2

165: Michael Murphy dec. Braidon Woodward, 5-3

174: No. 18 Nick Hamilton dec. Eric Alderfer, 12-7

184: Griffin Gammell dec. Ethan Ducca, 10-6

197: Steven Burrell Jr. dec. Coy Raines, 8-1

285: Ryan Catka pinned Mason Rebuck, 3:15