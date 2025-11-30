CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Coach’s Corner with Ryan Odom debuts Monday (Dec. 1) at the Dairy Market, Charlottesville’s Premier Food Hall (946 Grady Ave). The weekly radio show is set to air from 7-8 p.m., and is hosted by John Freeman, the “Voice of the Cavaliers.”

The Coach’s Corner will broadcast live at Starr Hill Brewery or Milkman’s Bar at the Dairy Market. The Feb. 16 show will be audio only.

Monday’s show will feature UC Irvine transfer Devin Tillis, who returned to the lineup after missing four games with a knee injury. UVA plays at Texas in an ACC/SEC Challenge game on Dec. 3 and battles Dayton in Charlotte on Dec. 6.

Fans are encouraged to attend in-person to watch and interact with the show as well as enjoy the full array of vendors located inside the Dairy Market. Fans attending Monday’s show will have the opportunity to take a photo with the Commonwealth Cup, which UVA football reclaimed with its 27-7 win over in-state rival Virginia Tech on Nov. 29.

Parking is located adjacent to the Market and is free to all Dairy Market visitors.

Prizing and giveaways will occur during each show and fans will have an opportunity to take home items signed by Coach Odom.

There are a number of ways for fans to listen to and interact with the program. Radio affiliates across the Virginia Sports Radio Network (VSRN) are scheduled to broadcast the show. For a complete list of VSRN affiliates, click here. Free online audio is also available on VirginiaSports.com and through the Virginia Sports mobile app.

Fans are encouraged to submit questions to the show by emailing askcoach@virginiasp.com, askjohn@virginiasp.com or by tweeting @johnfreemanuva.