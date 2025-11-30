Hoos Riding Wave of Momentum to Charlotte

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — At the end of practice one evening last week, University of Virginia head coach Tony Elliott stood in front of his football team and delivered a concise message.

“It’s time,” Elliott said. “It’s time to change the freaking narrative in this game.”

UVA’s annual game with Virginia Tech was three days away, and Elliott was well aware of the recent history in that series. Not only was he 0-2 against Tech as head coach, but safety Antonio Clary was the only player on UVA’s 2025 roster who had experienced a win in the Commonwealth Clash. And that was in 2019, when Clary was a true freshman.

Clary is no longer a man alone at the Hardie Center. UVA closed the regular season Saturday night with a 27-7 win over Virginia Tech at Scott Stadium.

“I’m going to hold this moment forever,” Clary said.

To the winner of the annual game between UVA and Tech goes the Commonwealth Cup, which made its way around the locker room late Saturday night after Elliott hoisted it high amid his cheering players.

“You guys decided to change the narrative,” Elliott said, “and we’re not going back.”

Not since 1991, when they lost 38-0 at Scott Stadium, had the Hokies scored fewer than 10 points against the Wahoos. The win is proof, Elliott said, that the Hoos are “headed in the right direction. We want to compete for this state. We want to be a worthy rival. We want to show up and do our part for everybody involved. Not saying that we’re going to win every one of them, but I don’t think you can win any more until you get that first one and get that monkey off your back.”

A year from now in Blacksburg, UVA will look to record a second straight win over Tech for the first time since the late 1990s. The Cavaliers have more immediate concerns. For the second time in program history, they’re about to play in the ACC championship game in Charlotte, N.C.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, Virginia (10-2 overall) will meet Duke (7-5) at Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. With a victory, the Hoos almost certainly would advance to the College Football Playoff, and they’d clinch their first 11-win season.

“Just grateful for the opportunity,” quarterback Chandler Morris said late Saturday night.

Virginia (No. 16 AP/No. 18 CFP) went 7-1 in league play to finish in sole possession of first place in the ACC for the first time in program history. The Blue Devils were one of five teams that finished 6-2, and they won the tiebreaker.

Two weekends ago, UVA hammered Duke 34-17 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

“It’s hard to beat somebody twice in the same season,” Elliott said Sunday afternoon on an ACC teleconference, “so it’s going to be a tough, tough challenge for us.”

During his 11 years as an assistant at Clemson, Elliott said, he twice had to prepare for a postseason game against an opponent the Tigers had played in the regular season. Asked what lessons he learned from those rematches, Elliott said, “You gotta throw out what you did in the previous game, to be honest with you. This game is going to come down to execution, and I’m sure that we’re going to get Duke’s best effort. Since our game, you see that they’ve gotten back into rhythm offensively and been able to score a bunch of points.”