Cavaliers Start Indoor Season Strong at 2025 Liberty Kickoff

Freshman Garrett McNeil kicked started the second day of competition in the men’s heptathlon (group A) with a seventh-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles clocking 8.52. McNeil then finished eighth in the pole vault competition clearing 4.12m/13-6. The Huffman, Texas native cleared seven of nine bars on his first attempt. McNeil won the final event of the day crossing the line in 2:43.97 for 1000 meters. His final point total of 5198 was good for sixth place overall, No. 4 all-time and No.3 among freshman all-time in program history.

Strong Season Opener in the Sprints