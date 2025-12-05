Cavaliers Start Indoor Season Strong at 2025 Liberty Kickoff

LYNCHBURG, Va. — The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field program closed out competition at the 2025 Liberty Kickoff as freshman Garrett McNeil and Hannah Byrd-Leitner added their names to the record book on the second day of competition in Lynchburg, Va. on Friday (Dec. 5).
Heptathlon (Group A) Day 2
6. Garrett McNeil 5198 pts
|60m Hurdles
7th | 8.52
|Pole Vault
8th | 4.12m/13-6
|1000m
1st | 2:43.97
Freshman Garrett McNeil kicked started the second day of competition in the men’s heptathlon (group A) with a seventh-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles clocking 8.52. McNeil then finished eighth in the pole vault competition clearing 4.12m/13-6. The Huffman, Texas native cleared seven of nine bars on his first attempt. McNeil won the final event of the day crossing the line in 2:43.97 for 1000 meters. His final point total of 5198 was good for sixth place overall, No. 4 all-time and No.3 among freshman all-time in program history.
Strong Season Opener in the Sprints
- In the prelims of the men’s and women’s 60-meter hurdles, Peter Djan finished first with his time of 8.01 while Sophia Akpan clocked 8.88 to finish fourth and qualify for the finals.
- Later on, Djan won the men’s 60-meter hurdles final with his time of 7.92 while Akpan finished fourth in the women’s race clocking 8.70.
- With a first place finish, Evans White IV (48.16, 1st) led the quartet of Cavaliers to top 10 finishes in the men’s 400-meter dash including Harry Economon (48.45, 2nd), Anders Felts (48.90, 5th) and Gage Gose (49.42, 10th)
- Later in the day, Evans White IV was the top Virginia finisher in the men’s 200-meters crossing the line in 21.72 for fourth place.
- Brooke’Lyn Drakeford won the women’s 400-meter dash in a new personal best time of 55.96. Not far behind Drakeford was Kaela Swift in third place with her time of 57.57.
- Sarah Akpan won the women’s 200-meter dash clocking 21.72 and led three more Cavaliers to top 10 finishes including Kaela Swift (24.86, 3rd), Ariel Fletcher (24.90, 4th) and Brooke’Lyn Drakeford (51.18, 10th).
From the Field
- Hannah Byrd-Leitner cleared 3.90m/12-9.50 on her first attempt to finish third in the women’s pole vault (higher section). Her mark ranks No.5 among freshman in program history.
- Also in the women’s pole vault, Samantha Romano and Madison Townsend cleared 3.75m/12-3.50 to finish fifth and sixth respectively.
- In the women’s shot put, Suzie Kennelly finished third throwing for 14.00m/45-11 on her second throw of six.
- Grace Flynn rounded out the top five finishers in the women’s high jump competition clearing 1.63m/5-4 on her second attempt.
Notable Performances in the Middle Distance Events
- Myles Plummer finished second overall, first among collegiate athletes, in the men’s one mile run crossing the line in a six second personal best time of 4:08.40.
- In the men’s 1000-meter race, Alex Leath finished second, first among collegiate athletes, clocking 2:27.10.
- Amelia Maughan won the women’s 800-meters crossing the line in 2:13.84.
- Newcomers Tyler Edson (1:03.49) and Kayden Lightner (1:06.30) took third and fourth place in the men’s 500-meter race.
Up Next
The Cavalier distance crew will be in action tomorrow, Saturday (Dec. 6) in Boston, Mass. for the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener hosted by Boston University.