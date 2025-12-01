Episode 5 – Inside Virginia Athletics with Carla Williams

Dec 01, 2025

Inside Virginia Athletics with Carla Williams - Episode 5 (Jenny Boucek): No. ( Inside Virginia Athletics with Carla Williams - Inside Virginia Athletics with Carla Williams )

Jenny Boucek was a standout member of the Virginia women's basketball program from 1992-1996, finishing her career as a member of the 1,000-point club and twice earning team Defensive Player of the Year honors. Following a stint in the WNBA, Boucek played professionally abroad before beginning her career in coaching. After coaching in the WNBA for 18 years, she made the transition to the NBA where she is now an assistant coach with the Indiana Pacers. Jenny was the first female assistant coach to coach in the NBA Finals. She joins Virginia Athletics Director Carla Williams and voice of the Cavaliers, John Freeman for the fifth episode. Episode Details After introductions, Jenny discusses Virginia's connections to the Indiana Pacers (0:00-4:52). Carla and Jenny talk about navigating the difficulties of being trailblazing women in sports and how the career landscape is evolving for women in both college sports and the NBA (4:52-18:33). The pair discuss the trajectory of women's basketball (19:10-26:50). Carla explains how the rise of NIL has impacted female athletes specifically (27:07-28:51). Carla and Jenny talk about the challenges of balancing motherhood and working in the sports industry (29:20-35:50). The two discuss how they want their careers and impact to be remembered (36:11-40:05).