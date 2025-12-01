Incoming Cavalier Jack Kennedy Playing in Junior Showcase at ‘A Racquet at The Rock’

NEWAR, New Jersey — Virginia men’s tennis signee Jack Kennedy (Huntington, N.Y.) will be competing in a junior tennis showcase as part of the “A Racquet at The Rock” event taking place at on Sunday, December 7 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Headlining the night will be two thrilling best-of-three singles matches, with now a very special mixed doubles showcase added. Fans will witness a marquee showdown between 2025 Wimbledon and US Open finalist Amanda Anisimova and 2024 US Open Finalist Jessica Pegula, followed by a high-stakes battle between this year’s US Open Champion and World Number 1 Carlos Alcaraz and two-time US Open Semifinalist Frances Tiafoe.

Kennedy is the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2026 and one of the top-ranked junior players in the world. Kennedy has been ranked as high as No. 5 in the ITF Junior World Rankings and currently sits at No. 8. He won the 2025 US Open Junior Doubles Championship following a semifinal run at Roland Garros and has competed in singles at each of the last seven Junior Grand Slams. He has reached the quarterfinals of the Junior Australian Open and the Round of 16 at the Junior French Open, Junior Wimbledon, and Junior US Open. Kennedy has also competed in men’s singles qualifying at both the 2024 and 2025 US Opens. He enters the event with eight junior singles titles, four doubles titles, and captained the U.S. Junior Davis Cup Team to the 2024 championship. He will begin his collegiate career at Virginia next fall.

“It’s a privilege to be part of this amazing event on such a big stage,” said Kennedy. “I’m inspired by these pro players, and to share this evening with them will be an absolute honor.”

The matchup featuring Kennedy will begin at 4:30 PM ET as doors open to Prudential Center for ‘A Racquet at The Rock’.