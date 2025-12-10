Elliott Claims Commonwealth’s Top Coach Honor

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Fralin Family Head Football Coach Tony Elliott has been named the 2025 Bobby Ross Coach of the Year, recognizing the top Division I football coach in the Commonwealth of Virginia by the Touchdown Club of Richmond.

The announcement will be featured in the broadcast of the Dudley & Lanier Awards announcement, Thursday, December 11, 7:45 p.m., on WTVR-TV6, the local CBS affiliate in Richmond.

The award is among a multitude of postseason honors the TD Club of Richmond has bestowed on the Cavaliers this week. On Tuesday, Chandler Morris (quarterback), Trell Harris (offensive end), Kam Robinson (linebacker) and Cam Ross (return specialist) all earned player-of-the-year honors at their respective positions. Running back J’Mari Taylor is one of three finalists for the Dudley Award, annually given to the top player in the state.

Elliott, who was named the ACC Coach of the Year, has led the Cavaliers to their second-ever 10-win season, matching the 1989 team for the most wins in program history. Nationally, he is a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award and a semifinalist for the Eddie Munger Award. UVA finished the regular season 7-1 in ACC play and sat alone on top of the ACC standings for the first time in program history. The Cavaliers accepted an invitation to the Gator Bowl on Dec. 27, UVA’s first bowl appearance since the 2019 Orange Bowl.

The Touchdown Club of Richmond is a sports-social organization that serves to promote the best interests of the American game of football and sports in general, under the guidance of elected officers with the predominate purpose being to recognize worthy athletes for their accomplishments and to encourage them to continue their education and athletic careers.