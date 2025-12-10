Kate Galica Invited to Women’s National Team Training Camp

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia women’s lacrosse junior midfielder Kate Galica has been invited to participate in a training camp being held by the U.S. Women’s National Team January 4-7, in Austin, Texas.

Galica is one of 25 players invited to participate in the camp. This will be the final evaluation opportunity before head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein and her staff select the 22-player roster to represent the United States in the 2026 World Lacrosse Women’s Championship. The 16-team championship takes place this summer from July 24 through August 2 in Tokyo.

Galica was selected to attend the Austin training camp after participating in a Florida training camp in November.

The Austin training camp roster includes six players from the final 18-player roster that won the gold medal with the U.S. in 2022. World Lacrosse expanded the final rosters from 18 players to 22 following that world championship.

The U.S. has won nine World Lacrosse championships since the inaugural event in 1982 and claimed silver twice. The U.S. has won four consecutive world championships in senior women’s field lacrosse, including the most recent in 2022 when it defeated Canada 11-8 in the gold medal game in Towson, Md.