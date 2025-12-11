Jacari White Joins Coach’s Corner with Ryan Odom Tonight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Coach’s Corner with Ryan Odom returns Thursday (Dec. 11) at the Dairy Market, Charlottesville’s Premier Food Hall (946 Grady Ave). The weekly radio show is set to air from 7-8 p.m., and is hosted by John Freeman, the “Voice of the Cavaliers.”

Tonight’s Coach’s Corner will broadcast live from Starr Hill Brewery at the Dairy Market, and will feature North Dakota State transfer Jacari White. The sharpshooter is averaging 10.5 points and shooting 50.9 percent from 3-point range. White recently set a Cavalier record with 12 consecutive made 3-pointers.

Fans are encouraged to attend in-person to watch and interact with the show as well as enjoy the full array of vendors located inside the Dairy Market. Fans attending Monday’s show will have the opportunity to take a photo with the Commonwealth Cup, which UVA football reclaimed with its 27-7 win over in-state rival Virginia Tech on Nov. 29.

Parking is located adjacent to the Market and is free to all Dairy Market visitors.

Prizing and giveaways will occur during each show and fans will have an opportunity to take home items signed by Coach Odom.

There are a number of ways for fans to listen to and interact with the program. Radio affiliates across the Virginia Sports Radio Network (VSRN) are scheduled to broadcast the show. For a complete list of VSRN affiliates, click here. Free online audio is also available on VirginiaSports.com and through the Virginia Sports mobile app.

Fans are encouraged to submit questions to the show by emailing askcoach@virginiasp.com, askjohn@virginiasp.com or by tweeting @johnfreemanuva.