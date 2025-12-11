Smith is Worth the Wait for Cavaliers

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — For the first five weeks of the season Sa’Myah Smith, recovering from minor knee surgery, sat and watched her new team play the game she loves. Her long-awaited 2025-26 debut finally came Sunday afternoon, and Smith contributed 12 points and four rebounds in about 15 minutes off the bench in Virginia’s 81-55 rout of ACC foe Boston College.

“She was out there balling,” teammate Romi Levy said.

Sunday’s game, though, was in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Not until Wednesday night did Smith have an opportunity to play in front of Cavalier fans at John Paul Jones Arena.

“I was super nervous, I’m not gonna lie,” she said with a smile afterward.

If so, it wasn’t apparent in her performance. Smith, a 6-foot-2 power forward from Texarkana, Texas, scored 12 points, on 5-for-5 shooting, in the first five minutes against Howard. She finished with 18 points and eight rebounds—both game highs—in UVA’s 76-50 win over the Bison.

No. 5 might have felt some jitters in her JPJ debut, “but when you have your coach’s confidence and your team’s confidence, you just play,” Smith said.

Of the eight players who joined head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s program this year, Smith arrived with the most impressive credentials. She transferred to UVA after three seasons at LSU, one of the nation’s top programs.

In 2022-23, Smith made the SEC’s All-Freshman team and helped LSU win the NCAA championship. She missed most of the next season with a serious knee injury but returned to start 28 games in 2024-25.

In the NCAA tournament last spring, Smith totaled 20 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in a second-round over Florida State, and she had 21 points and 11 boards in a Sweet Sixteen victory over NC State.

Now that Smith has been cleared to play, Agugua-Hamilton is able to move the 6-foot-3 Levy, who’d been starting at power forward, back to her more natural position on the wing.

Levy, who finished with nine points, seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots against Howard (7-4), said she’s still getting used to play on the perimeter again. But wherever Agugua-Hamilton “puts me, I’ll be there,” said Levy, a graduate transfer from South Florida. “I’ll produce. I’ll be there for my teammates, so it really doesn’t matter.”

The Wahoos’ starting center is 6-foot-4 Tabitha Amanze, whose backup is 6-foot-4 Caitlin Weimar. UVA’s frontcourt reserves include 6-foot-5 Adeang Ring. Amanze contributed 13 points and five rebounds against Howard, and Ring had eight points, five rebounds and two blocks.

“Honestly, we’re huge with that lineup,” Agugua-Hamilton said.

The Hoos (8-3) pounced on the Bison immediately Wednesday night. Virginia led 31-13 after one quarter and 48-26 at the half. The Cavaliers’ concentration lapsed at times in the second half, but the outcome was never in doubt.

“We were definitely the aggressors,” said Agugua-Hamilton, who’s in her fourth season at UVA.