Rafael Jodar Competing at ATP Next Gen Finals

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia – Virginia sophomore Rafael Jódar will compete at the 2025 Next Gen ATP Finals presented by PIF Dec. 17-21 at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The field of eight of the top under-20 players in the world includes Jódar, Learner Tien, Alexander Blockx, Dino Prizmic, Martin Landaluce, Nicolai Budkov Kjaer, Nishesh Basavareddy and Justin Engle.

The Next Gen ATP Finals presented by PIF has a round-robin format, with eight players divided into two groups of four. The players that qualify are determined by the PIF ATP Live Race To Jeddah. All singles matches are the best-of-five sets, with each set the first to four games (not six games).

The draw for the tournament will take place on December 14.

The top-seeded player is placed in Group A and the second-seeded player is placed in Group B. Players seeded 3 and 4, 5 and 6, 7 and 8, are then drawn in pairs with the first drawn placed in Group A. Each player plays the three other players in his group. The winner of each group (best overall record) is placed in separate semi-final brackets, with the top player in Group A playing the runner-up in Group B, and vice versa. If two or more players are tied after the round-robin matches, the ties are broken by a tie-break procedure.

Tournament Schedule

Group stages: Wednesday 17 December – Friday 19 December

Afternoon sessions: Match 1: 6:00 am ET, Match 2: NB 7:00 am ET

Evening sessions: Match 1: 11:00 am ET, Match 2 to follow



Semi-finals: Saturday 20 December

Semi-final 1: 11:00 am ET, Semi-final 2: NB 1:00 pm ET

Final: Sunday 21 December

Final: 12:00 pm ET