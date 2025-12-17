CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Major League Soccer announced Wednesday (Dec. 17) that Virginia freshman forward, Nicholas Simmonds, has signed a Generation adidas contract and is now eligible for the 2026 MLS SuperDraft which is set for Thursday (Dec. 18) at 2 p.m. ET.

Generation adidas is a joint program between MLS and adidas that sees a handful of top collegiate underclassmen and youth national team players signed by MLS to Generation adidas contracts and made available in the SuperDraft. In order to provide Generation adidas players with the best professional environment, Generation adidas player salaries are not charged against an MLS team’s annual salary budget, providing an added incentive for that club to develop the player.

Simmonds becomes the 11th Cavalier to sign a Generation adidas/Project-40 contract. He is the second UVA player to ink a Generation adidas contract in last three seasons, joining Stephen Annor Gyamfi who was selected 26th overall by Houston Dynamo in 2023. A total of six Cavaliers have signed Generation adidas contracts since the 2017 season (Bret Halsey, Edward Opoku, Henry Kessler, and Daryl Dike).

Simmonds earned first-team All-American honors after scoring 10 goals and adding five assists in his freshman season at Virginia. His 10 goals were the most among freshmen from power-four programs and earned the 2025 ACC Freshman of the Year award. A Midlothian, Virginia native, Simmonds was just the third Cavalier freshman in school history to earn first-team All-American honors, joining U.S. Men’s National Team legends Claudio Reyna (1991) and Tony Meola (1988). Simmonds’ father, Gregory, previously played in MLS with the Miami Fusion in 2001 during his professional career in North America.

2026 MLS SuperDraft Information

The 2026 MLS SuperDraft will take place on Thursday (Dec. 18) with the first round kicking off at 2 p.m. ET.

D.C. United owns the draft’s top pick, with Atlanta United (second), FC Dallas (acquired from CF Montréal; third), Sporting Kansas City (fourth), and Orlando City SC (acquired from the LA Galaxy; fifth) rounding out the top five. Live draft coverage of Round One can be found on MLS social media platforms with a full recap and additional coverage on MLSsoccer.com. The current order of the SuperDraft is available HERE.