Pelà Named First Team Scholar All-American

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia senior midfielder Umberto Pelà has been named a first team Scholar All-American as voted on by the United Soccer Coaches, the organization announced Thursday (Dec. 18).
Pelà becomes the third Cavalier to be named a first team Scholar All-American, joining former teammate Andreas Ueland (2022), and United Soccer Coaches Player of the Year, Joe Bell (2019).
A second-team All-America and second team All-ACC selection, Pelà made 17 starts in as many appearances while recording single-season career high totals with four goals and five assists for a total of 18 points. A two-year captain at central midfield, Pelà helped lead the Cavaliers to an ACC championship game and the second top-four NCAA seed in the last four seasons.
To be eligible for CSC Academic All-America, student athletes must be at least a junior, have at least a 3.40 cumulative grade point average, compete in 75 percent of the institution’s matches and be an elite player as supported by playing honors (i.e., All-American, All-Region, Conference Player of the Year). The player must also meet the highest standards of ethics and sportsmanship.
United Soccer Coaches Scholar All America Teams
First Team
|
Pos.
|
Name
|
Cl.
|
School
|
Major
|
GPA
|
Hometown
|
K
|
Jeremi Abonnel
|
GR-5
|
Saint Louis Univeristy
|
Project Management
|
3.49
|
Aix-en-Provence, France
|
K
|
Andrew Samuels
|
Jr.
|
Princeton University
|
Public & International Affairs
|
3.88
|
Burlingame, Calif.
|
D
|
Harry Bertos
|
Jr.
|
University of Washington
|
Real Estate
|
3.74
|
Bedford, Mass.
|
D
|
Agustin Resch
|
Sr.
|
Seton Hall University
|
Finance
|
3.889
|
Arata, Argentina
|
D
|
Giuliano Fravolini W
|
Sr.
|
Princeton University
|
Economics
|
3.85
|
San Diego, Calif.
|
M
|
Richie Aman
|
Sr.
|
University of Washington
|
Psychology
|
3.91
|
Hanover, N.H.
|
M
|
Jefferson Amaya
|
Sr.
|
High Point University
|
Business Administration
|
3.70
|
Charlotte, N.C.
|
M
|
Sr.
|
University of Virginia
|
Commerce
|
3.70
|
Milan, Italy
|
F
|
Daniel Burko
|
GR-5
|
Hofstra University
|
Finance
|
4.00
|
Arneberg, Norway
|
F
|
Marcus Caldiera*
|
Sr.
|
University of West Virginia
|
Finance
|
4.00
|
Mississauga, Ont.
|
F
|
Stefan Dobrijevic
|
GR-5
|
University of Akron
|
Masters of Business Administration
|
3.62
|
Uniontown, Ohio
Second Team
|
Pos.
|
Name
|
Cl.
|
School
|
Major
|
GPA
|
Hometown
|
K
|
Jadon Bowton
|
Sr.
|
University of Washington
|
Computer Science
|
3.65
|
Spokane, Wash.
|
K
|
Jackson Leavitt
|
GR-5
|
Elon University
|
Finance and Business Analytics
|
3.80
|
Allen, Texas
|
D
|
Kamran Acito
|
Sr.
|
Duke University
|
Political Science
|
3.70
|
Manhattan, N.Y.
|
D
|
Carlos Hernando
|
GR-5
|
University of West Virginia
|
Sports Management
|
3.80
|
Madrid, Spain
|
D
|
Parker Owen
|
Jr.
|
Cal Poly
|
Business Administration
|
3.44
|
Southlake, Texas
|
D
|
Dylan Steely
|
Sr.
|
Belmont University
|
Accounting
|
3.40
|
Hoover, Ala.
|
M
|
Matthew Dreas
|
Jr.
|
University of Akron
|
Financial Management
|
3.55
|
Covington, Ky.
|
M
|
Jakob Friedman
|
Sr.
|
Monmouth University
|
Business Management
|
3.63
|
Nesconset, N.Y.
|
M
|
Eric Howard
|
Jr.
|
Georgetown University
|
Finance
|
3.80
|
Redmond, Wash.
|
F
|
Ben Assane
|
Sr.
|
Grand Canyon University
|
Masters of Business Administration
|
3.56
|
Rufisque, Dakar
|
F
|
Fletcher Bank
|
Sr.
|
Stanford University
|
Science, Technology and Society
|
3.77
|
Bakersfield, Calif.
|
F
|
Denis Krioutchenkov
|
Sr.
|
University of North Carolina-Charlotte
|
Polictical Science
|
3.80
|
Rehovot, Israel
*– previous selection
National Scholar Player of the Year Bolded