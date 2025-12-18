Pelà Named First Team Scholar All-American

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia senior midfielder Umberto Pelà has been named a first team Scholar All-American as voted on by the United Soccer Coaches, the organization announced Thursday (Dec. 18).

Pelà becomes the third Cavalier to be named a first team Scholar All-American, joining former teammate Andreas Ueland (2022), and United Soccer Coaches Player of the Year, Joe Bell (2019).

A second-team All-America and second team All-ACC selection, Pelà made 17 starts in as many appearances while recording single-season career high totals with four goals and five assists for a total of 18 points. A two-year captain at central midfield, Pelà helped lead the Cavaliers to an ACC championship game and the second top-four NCAA seed in the last four seasons.

To be eligible for CSC Academic All-America, student athletes must be at least a junior, have at least a 3.40 cumulative grade point average, compete in 75 percent of the institution’s matches and be an elite player as supported by playing honors (i.e., All-American, All-Region, Conference Player of the Year). The player must also meet the highest standards of ethics and sportsmanship.

United Soccer Coaches Scholar All America Teams

First Team

Pos. Name Cl. School Major GPA Hometown K Jeremi Abonnel GR-5 Saint Louis Univeristy Project Management 3.49 Aix-en-Provence, France K Andrew Samuels Jr. Princeton University Public & International Affairs 3.88 Burlingame, Calif. D Harry Bertos Jr. University of Washington Real Estate 3.74 Bedford, Mass. D Agustin Resch Sr. Seton Hall University Finance 3.889 Arata, Argentina D Giuliano Fravolini W Sr. Princeton University Economics 3.85 San Diego, Calif. M Richie Aman Sr. University of Washington Psychology 3.91 Hanover, N.H. M Jefferson Amaya Sr. High Point University Business Administration 3.70 Charlotte, N.C. M Umberto Pela Sr. University of Virginia Commerce 3.70 Milan, Italy F Daniel Burko GR-5 Hofstra University Finance 4.00 Arneberg, Norway F Marcus Caldiera* Sr. University of West Virginia Finance 4.00 Mississauga, Ont. F Stefan Dobrijevic GR-5 University of Akron Masters of Business Administration 3.62 Uniontown, Ohio

Second Team

Pos. Name Cl. School Major GPA Hometown K Jadon Bowton Sr. University of Washington Computer Science 3.65 Spokane, Wash. K Jackson Leavitt GR-5 Elon University Finance and Business Analytics 3.80 Allen, Texas D Kamran Acito Sr. Duke University Political Science 3.70 Manhattan, N.Y. D Carlos Hernando GR-5 University of West Virginia Sports Management 3.80 Madrid, Spain D Parker Owen Jr. Cal Poly Business Administration 3.44 Southlake, Texas D Dylan Steely Sr. Belmont University Accounting 3.40 Hoover, Ala. M Matthew Dreas Jr. University of Akron Financial Management 3.55 Covington, Ky. M Jakob Friedman Sr. Monmouth University Business Management 3.63 Nesconset, N.Y. M Eric Howard Jr. Georgetown University Finance 3.80 Redmond, Wash. F Ben Assane Sr. Grand Canyon University Masters of Business Administration 3.56 Rufisque, Dakar F Fletcher Bank Sr. Stanford University Science, Technology and Society 3.77 Bakersfield, Calif. F Denis Krioutchenkov Sr. University of North Carolina-Charlotte Polictical Science 3.80 Rehovot, Israel

*– previous selection

National Scholar Player of the Year Bolded