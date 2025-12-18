Pelà Named First Team Scholar All-American

Pelà Named First Team Scholar All-AmericanPelà Named First Team Scholar All-American

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia senior midfielder Umberto Pelà has been named a first team Scholar All-American as voted on by the United Soccer Coaches, the organization announced Thursday (Dec. 18).

Pelà becomes the third Cavalier to be named a first team Scholar All-American, joining former teammate Andreas Ueland (2022), and United Soccer Coaches Player of the Year, Joe Bell (2019).

A second-team All-America and second team All-ACC selection, Pelà made 17 starts in as many appearances while recording single-season career high totals with four goals and five assists for a total of 18 points. A two-year captain at central midfield, Pelà helped lead the Cavaliers to an ACC championship game and the second top-four NCAA seed in the last four seasons.

To be eligible for CSC Academic All-America, student athletes must be at least a junior, have at least a 3.40 cumulative grade point average, compete in 75 percent of the institution’s matches and be an elite player as supported by playing honors (i.e., All-American, All-Region, Conference Player of the Year). The player must also meet the highest standards of ethics and sportsmanship.

United Soccer Coaches Scholar All America Teams

First Team

Pos.

Name

Cl.

School

Major

GPA

Hometown

K

Jeremi Abonnel

GR-5

Saint Louis Univeristy

Project Management

3.49

Aix-en-Provence, France

K

Andrew Samuels

Jr.

Princeton University

Public & International Affairs

3.88

Burlingame, Calif.

D

Harry Bertos

Jr.

University of Washington

Real Estate

3.74

Bedford, Mass.

D

Agustin Resch

Sr.

Seton Hall University

Finance

3.889

Arata, Argentina

D

Giuliano Fravolini W

Sr.

Princeton University

Economics

3.85

San Diego, Calif.

M

Richie Aman

Sr.

University of Washington

Psychology

3.91

Hanover, N.H.

M

Jefferson Amaya

Sr.

High Point University

Business Administration

3.70

Charlotte, N.C.

M

Umberto Pela

Sr.

University of Virginia

Commerce

3.70

Milan, Italy

F

Daniel Burko

GR-5

Hofstra University

Finance

4.00

Arneberg, Norway

F

Marcus Caldiera*

Sr.

University of West Virginia

Finance

4.00

Mississauga, Ont.

F

Stefan Dobrijevic

GR-5

University of Akron

Masters of Business Administration

3.62

Uniontown, Ohio

 

Second Team

Pos.

Name

Cl.

School

Major

GPA

Hometown

K

Jadon Bowton

Sr.

University of Washington

Computer Science

3.65

Spokane, Wash.

K

Jackson Leavitt

GR-5

Elon University

Finance and Business Analytics

3.80

Allen, Texas

D

Kamran Acito

Sr.

Duke University

Political Science

3.70

Manhattan, N.Y.

D

Carlos Hernando

GR-5

University of West Virginia

Sports Management

3.80

Madrid, Spain

D

Parker Owen

Jr.

Cal Poly

Business Administration

3.44

Southlake, Texas

D

Dylan Steely

Sr.

Belmont University

Accounting

3.40

Hoover, Ala.

M

Matthew Dreas

Jr.

University of Akron

Financial Management

3.55

Covington, Ky.

M

Jakob Friedman

Sr.

Monmouth University

Business Management

3.63

Nesconset, N.Y.

M

Eric Howard

Jr.

Georgetown University

Finance

3.80

Redmond, Wash.

F

Ben Assane

Sr.

Grand Canyon University

Masters of Business Administration

3.56

Rufisque, Dakar

F

Fletcher Bank

Sr.

Stanford University

Science, Technology and Society

3.77

Bakersfield, Calif.

F

Denis Krioutchenkov

Sr.

University of North Carolina-Charlotte

Polictical Science

3.80

Rehovot, Israel

 

*– previous selection

National Scholar Player of the Year Bolded