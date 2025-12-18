Reese Miller, Jesus De Vicente Sign Professional Contracts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Houston Dynamo FC announced today (Dec. 18) that it has signed former Virginia men's soccer defender and Houston Dynamo Academy product, Reese Miller, to a first team contract as a Homegrown Player through 2026 with club options through the 2028-29 season.

Additionally, Oakland Roots Sports Club announced the signing of Jesus De Vicente ahead of the 2026 USL Championship Season.

Miller spent four seasons at Virginia making 55 appearances and 42 starts. He totaled six goals and five assists for his career with four of his six goals counting as game-winners. He almost instantly earned a place in Virginia’s starting eleven as a freshman in 2022 on his way to an All-ACC freshman honors and third team Freshman All-America honors.

In his four seasons at Virginia, Miller helped the Cavaliers to earn four consecutive first-round byes in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship, including a pair of top-four national seeds. He also led his team to an ACC regular season title, two ACC semifinal appearances and one appearance in the ACC championship game.

“Reese is a promising young outside back who strengthened his skillset over four years at UVA, one of the country’s top programs, and made his mark at the collegiate level as a standout defender,” said Houston’s president of soccer, Pat Onstad. “As a Houston native, we are proud that Reese’s foundational years were spent in the Dynamo Academy where he cultivated his consistent opportunities to grow at the next level and chose a fruitful college route to continue his development. We look forward to welcoming him back to his hometown Club as he continues within our player pathway system and want to thank Reese’s parents, Christy and Jim, Eclipse Soccer Club (now RISE SC) and everyone who supported him along his journey to signing a professional contract as we begin preparations for the 2026 season.”

De Vicente arrived on Grounds as a graduate transfer in January of 2025 and cemented his place in the eleven starting all 19 games at left wingback. After scoring on his Cavalier debut, De Vicente went on to record seven assists on the year. He was one of just seven defenders in NCAA Division I with at least seven assists and he led the ACC with five assists in league play.

He often came through in big moments for the Cavaliers in 2025 setting up the game winner in a 1-0 win at then-No. 2 and national runners-up NC State. He recorded a pair of assists in Virginia’s 6-3 dismantling of then No.-1 Wake Forest, set up the game-winning goal in against North Carolina to put UVA through to the ACC Semifinal and created the go-ahead own goal against Cal to help Virginia advance to the ACC championship game.

“We’ve had our eye on Jesus for some time,” said Roots Head Coach Ryan Martin. “I’ve admired him throughout his tremendous career at UVA, and when he trained with Oakland last summer he really impressed our staff and players. He’s a left back who, in my opinion, is one of the best in the NCAA. His composure on the ball and the quality of his final action are elite. We’re excited to welcome him into the group.”