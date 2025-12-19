Cavaliers Close Non-Conference Slate Against Winthrop Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (8-3) is set to close its non-conference slate when it hosts Winthrop (7-6) on Saturday (Dec. 20). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 12 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). The game will feature as the first half of a Virginia basketball doubleheader with the men’s team set to take on Maryland at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Tickets Available

Broadcast Information

Saturday’s game be streamed on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available at WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app

Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.

For Openers

Head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is 35-11 against non-conference opposition in her four seasons at the helm at UVA.

Virginia is averaging 78.3 points per game and limiting opposition to 55.4 ppg.

The Cavaliers rank No. 2 in NCAA Division I and lead the ACC with 8.0 blocks per game.

UVA leads the ACC with 18.3 assists per game.

Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 1,001-567 (.638) record.

Last Time Out

Led by an electric start from Sa’Myah Smith, the Cavalier offense surged in the opening quarter and never looked back in a 76-50 win over Howard.

Smith dazzled in her JPJ debut leading Virginia with 18 points on 8-for-12 shooting with seven rebounds on the night.

Tabitha Amanze (13 pts, 5 reb, 2 blk) and Adeang Ring (8 pts, 5 reb, 2 blk) rounded out a dominant frontcourt as the team outscored Howard 54-20 in the paint.

Crash the Glass

The Cavaliers are fourth in NCAA Division I in rebounding margin with a mark of 15.5

Virginia ranks 14th in Division I and second in the ACC with 16.5 offensive rebounds per game

Amanze leads the team with 37 offensive boards on the season.

Dropping Dimes

The Cavaliers rank second in NCAA Division I with 8.0 blocks per game, a mark that leads the ACC

The Cavaliers have blocked 10 shots in three different games this season (Howard, UMES, and Morgan St.)

Tabitha Amanze leads Virginia with 14 blocks on the season. Five different Cavaliers have recorded double-figures in blocks on the season.

Preseason Honors

Virginia’s Kymora Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith picked up preseason honors at the conference and national level.

Johnson was named to the Wooden Award Watchlist, Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List and a first-team All-ACC Selection. She was also ranked No. 15 on ESPN’s preseason top-25 players in women’s college basketball.

Smith was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation’s best power forward.

On the Horizon