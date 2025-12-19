Cavaliers Close Non-Conference Slate Against Winthrop Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (8-3) is set to close its non-conference slate when it hosts Winthrop (7-6) on Saturday (Dec. 20). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 12 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). The game will feature as the first half of a Virginia basketball doubleheader with the men’s team set to take on Maryland at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
For Openers
- Head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is 35-11 against non-conference opposition in her four seasons at the helm at UVA.
- Virginia is averaging 78.3 points per game and limiting opposition to 55.4 ppg.
- The Cavaliers rank No. 2 in NCAA Division I and lead the ACC with 8.0 blocks per game.
- UVA leads the ACC with 18.3 assists per game.
- Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 1,001-567 (.638) record.
Last Time Out
- Led by an electric start from Sa’Myah Smith, the Cavalier offense surged in the opening quarter and never looked back in a 76-50 win over Howard.
- Smith dazzled in her JPJ debut leading Virginia with 18 points on 8-for-12 shooting with seven rebounds on the night.
- Tabitha Amanze (13 pts, 5 reb, 2 blk) and Adeang Ring (8 pts, 5 reb, 2 blk) rounded out a dominant frontcourt as the team outscored Howard 54-20 in the paint.
Crash the Glass
- The Cavaliers are fourth in NCAA Division I in rebounding margin with a mark of 15.5
- Virginia ranks 14th in Division I and second in the ACC with 16.5 offensive rebounds per game
- Amanze leads the team with 37 offensive boards on the season.
Dropping Dimes
- The Cavaliers rank second in NCAA Division I with 8.0 blocks per game, a mark that leads the ACC
- The Cavaliers have blocked 10 shots in three different games this season (Howard, UMES, and Morgan St.)
- Tabitha Amanze leads Virginia with 14 blocks on the season. Five different Cavaliers have recorded double-figures in blocks on the season.
Preseason Honors
- Virginia’s Kymora Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith picked up preseason honors at the conference and national level.
- Johnson was named to the Wooden Award Watchlist, Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List and a first-team All-ACC Selection. She was also ranked No. 15 on ESPN’s preseason top-25 players in women’s college basketball.
- Smith was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation’s best power forward.
On the Horizon
- The Cavaliers will return to ACC action when they host SMU on Dec. 29. Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m.
- The game will stream on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX)
- Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).