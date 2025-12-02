Rematch Presents Fresh Challenge for Hoos

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)
VirginiaSports.com
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Sage Ennis, who’s in his second season at Virginia, played tight end on the Clemson teams that won ACC football titles in 2020 and ’22. Only one other player on UVA’s roster has been part of a team that played in the ACC championship game, and that’s safety Antonio Clary.
In 2019, Clary was a true freshman on the Virginia team that lost to Clemson in the ACC title game in Charlotte, N.C.
The Cavaliers are headed back to the Queen City this weekend. At 8 p.m. Saturday, UVA (10-2) will face Duke (7-5) for the ACC championship at Bank of America Stadium in a rematch of a game played Nov. 15 in Durham, N.C.
At Wallace Wade Stadium, the Wahoos dominated the Blue Devils and won 34-17.
“So this game that we’re about to play this weekend is kind of similar to my first experience in the ACC championship,” Ennis, one of UVA’s captains, said Tuesday at the Hardie Center. “That was 2020, and that was the year that Notre Dame joined the ACC because of COVID.”
During the 2020 regular season, Clemson lost 47-40 to Notre Dame in two overtimes. They met again six weeks later for the ACC crown in Charlotte, and the Tigers routed the Fighting Irish 34-10.
From those games in 2020, Ennis said, he learned to disregard what happened “the first time around. You better flush it. If you win, if you lose, it doesn’t matter, because at this point in time both teams know what’s at stake, and both teams are going to come out and play really hard. And they’re going to self-scout the game that they played against [each other].
“They’re going to say, ‘Well, if we did this just a little bit better, if we would have had a correct technique, if we would have done our assignment a little bit better, then this would be a different game.’ ”
𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟏𝟑
𝐀𝐂𝐂 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 pic.twitter.com/Qx4s8sxdjz
— Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) December 1, 2025
Each team will be familiar with the other’s personnel and schemes Saturday night, UVA defensive coordinator John Rudzinski noted Tuesday.
“No one’s going to reinvent who they are,” Rudzinski said. “They’re going to look to do it better. They’re going to look to take advantage of what they learned in the first game. And it’ll be a great challenge.”