UVA Takes on No. 15 Vanderbilt in ACC/SEC Challenge Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (6-2) is set to take on No. 15 Vanderbilt (8-0) on Wednesday (Dec. 3). Tipoff from Memorial Gymnasium is set for 5 p.m. ET on SEC Network (SECN).

Broadcast Information

Sundays’s game will air on SEC Network (SECN) which is also available at WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app

Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.

For Openers

The Cavaliers are set to meet Vanderbilt in the ACC/SEC Challenge at Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday (Dec. 3) at 5 p.m. ET on SEC Network (SECN).

Virgiinia is 1-1 in the ACC/SEC Challenge with an 87-81 overtime win over Missouri in 2023. Virginia fell to Auburn in last season’s competition.

UVA is set for its first road matchup in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is 34-10 against non-conference opposition in her four seasons at the helm at UVA.

Virginia is averaging 79.5 points per game and limiting opposition to 52.9 ppg.

The Cavaliers rank No. 23 in NCAA Division I in scoring defense and No. 22 in scoring margin (26.6).

Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 999-565 (.638) record. Just one win shy of the program’s 1,000th all-time victory.

The Series with Vanderbilt

The Cavaliers meet Vanderbilt for the seventh time in program history, and the first since 2012.

Virginia leads the all-time series 4-2. UVA is 0-1 against Vandy in Nashville

The teams have met once in the NCAA Tournament when Virginia defeated Vanderbilt at University Hall in Charlottesville, Va. to advance to its third straight Final Four.

UVA has won each of the last two meetings.

Virginia’s last road game at Vanderbilt resulted in a 72-65 defeat (12/9/95).

Last Time Against the Commodores

The meeting will mark the first between them since 2012 when Virginia upset No. 17 Vanderbilt 73-66 at the San Juan Shootout in Guaynamo, Puerto Rico.

Jazmin Pitts led UVA with 20 points off the bench while China Crozby went for 13 pts, 5 reb and 7 ast. Sarah Imovbioh also chipped in 15 points.

Vanderbilt’s Christina Foggie led all players with 26 points while adding 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

Virginia shot 53 percent (26-49) and limited Vandy to 36 percent (24-66).

Last Time Out

Five different Cavaliers scored in double figures as the Cavaliers cruised past UMES 92-59.

Nine different Cavaliers scored in the game led by Kymora Johnson (20 pts, 6 reb, 5 ast, 3 stl) who notched her fifth 20-point game of the season.

Tabitha Amanze came just one rebound shy of a double-double (17 pts, 9 reb).

Jillian Brown pitched in 15 fourth-quarter points.

Virginia shot a season-high 55 percent (35-64) from the field and held the Hawks to just 31 percent (18-58).

Wins over ranked opponents

Virginia went 1-6 against ranked opposition in 2025

Virginia has won six matchups against ranked opponents under Coach Mox: vs No. 22 NCSU (2/12/23) at No. 15 FSU (1/21/24) vs No. 20 UNC (1/28/24) at No. 20 Louisville (2/25/24) vs No. 5 Virginia Tech (3/3/24) at No. 8 UNC (3/2/25)

In 2024, the Cavaliers recorded four wins over ranked opponents (at #15 Florida State, vs. #20 North Carolina, at #20 Louisville and #5 Virginia Tech) for the first time since the 2008-09 season,

Prior to Virginia naming Amaka Agugua-Hamilton head coach on March 21, 2022, the Cavaliers had lost 27 consecutive match ups to ranked opponents.

Entering its match up against FSU, the Cavaliers were 3-47 in their last 50 games against ranked opponents.

The win over the fifth-ranked Hokies marked UVA’s first over an AP top-5 foe since knocking off No. 4 Florida State on Feb. 16, 2017.

Crash the Glass

The Cavaliers are second in NCAA Division I in rebounding margin with a mark of 17.9.

Virginia ranks seventh in Division I with 17.9 offensive rebounds per game

Amanze leads the team with 29 offensive boards on the season.

She is one of three Cavaliers with 20+ offensive boards on the season (Levy, Weimar).

Levy’s Triple Double

Romi Levy recorded her first triple double (14 pts, 12 reb, 10 ast) against Longwood (11/20)

Levy’s 10 assists marked a career-high

She joined Dawn Staley and Kymora Johnson as the only Cavaliers to accomplish the feat in program history.

The previous triple double by a Cavalier was Johnson’s at Pitt 2/16/25 (20pts, 11reb, 11 ast). Staley accomplished the feat twice in 1991.

Levy becomes just the fifth Cavalier between both the UVA men’s and women’s programs to record a triple-double. That list is made up of Levy, Dawn Staley, Ralph Sampson, Kymora Johnson, and Bill Miller.

Levy’s is one of just 4 triple doubles Division I this season

Preseason Honors

Virginia’s Kymora Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith picked up preseason honors at the conference and national level.

Johnson was named to the Wooden Award Watchlist, Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List and a first-team All-ACC Selection. She was also ranked No. 15 on ESPN’s preseason top-25 players in women’s college basketball.

Smith was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation’s best power forward.

On the Horizon