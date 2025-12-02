UVA Takes on No. 15 Vanderbilt in ACC/SEC Challenge Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (6-2) is set to take on No. 15 Vanderbilt (8-0) on Wednesday (Dec. 3). Tipoff from Memorial Gymnasium is set for 5 p.m. ET on SEC Network (SECN).
Broadcast Information
- Sundays’s game will air on SEC Network (SECN) which is also available at WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app
- Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.
For Openers
- The Cavaliers are set to meet Vanderbilt in the ACC/SEC Challenge at Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday (Dec. 3) at 5 p.m. ET on SEC Network (SECN).
- Virgiinia is 1-1 in the ACC/SEC Challenge with an 87-81 overtime win over Missouri in 2023. Virginia fell to Auburn in last season’s competition.
- UVA is set for its first road matchup in the ACC/SEC Challenge.
- Head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is 34-10 against non-conference opposition in her four seasons at the helm at UVA.
- Virginia is averaging 79.5 points per game and limiting opposition to 52.9 ppg.
- The Cavaliers rank No. 23 in NCAA Division I in scoring defense and No. 22 in scoring margin (26.6).
- Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 999-565 (.638) record. Just one win shy of the program’s 1,000th all-time victory.
The Series with Vanderbilt
- The Cavaliers meet Vanderbilt for the seventh time in program history, and the first since 2012.
- Virginia leads the all-time series 4-2. UVA is 0-1 against Vandy in Nashville
- The teams have met once in the NCAA Tournament when Virginia defeated Vanderbilt at University Hall in Charlottesville, Va. to advance to its third straight Final Four.
- UVA has won each of the last two meetings.
- Virginia’s last road game at Vanderbilt resulted in a 72-65 defeat (12/9/95).
Last Time Against the Commodores
- The meeting will mark the first between them since 2012 when Virginia upset No. 17 Vanderbilt 73-66 at the San Juan Shootout in Guaynamo, Puerto Rico.
- Jazmin Pitts led UVA with 20 points off the bench while China Crozby went for 13 pts, 5 reb and 7 ast. Sarah Imovbioh also chipped in 15 points.
- Vanderbilt’s Christina Foggie led all players with 26 points while adding 5 rebounds and 5 assists.
- Virginia shot 53 percent (26-49) and limited Vandy to 36 percent (24-66).
Last Time Out
- Five different Cavaliers scored in double figures as the Cavaliers cruised past UMES 92-59.
- Nine different Cavaliers scored in the game led by Kymora Johnson (20 pts, 6 reb, 5 ast, 3 stl) who notched her fifth 20-point game of the season.
- Tabitha Amanze came just one rebound shy of a double-double (17 pts, 9 reb).
- Jillian Brown pitched in 15 fourth-quarter points.
- Virginia shot a season-high 55 percent (35-64) from the field and held the Hawks to just 31 percent (18-58).
Wins over ranked opponents
- Virginia went 1-6 against ranked opposition in 2025
- Virginia has won six matchups against ranked opponents under Coach Mox:
- vs No. 22 NCSU (2/12/23)
- at No. 15 FSU (1/21/24)
- vs No. 20 UNC (1/28/24)
- at No. 20 Louisville (2/25/24)
- vs No. 5 Virginia Tech (3/3/24)
- at No. 8 UNC (3/2/25)
- In 2024, the Cavaliers recorded four wins over ranked opponents (at #15 Florida State, vs. #20 North Carolina, at #20 Louisville and #5 Virginia Tech) for the first time since the 2008-09 season,
- Prior to Virginia naming Amaka Agugua-Hamilton head coach on March 21, 2022, the Cavaliers had lost 27 consecutive match ups to ranked opponents.
- Entering its match up against FSU, the Cavaliers were 3-47 in their last 50 games against ranked opponents.
- The win over the fifth-ranked Hokies marked UVA’s first over an AP top-5 foe since knocking off No. 4 Florida State on Feb. 16, 2017.
Crash the Glass
- The Cavaliers are second in NCAA Division I in rebounding margin with a mark of 17.9.
- Virginia ranks seventh in Division I with 17.9 offensive rebounds per game
- Amanze leads the team with 29 offensive boards on the season.
- She is one of three Cavaliers with 20+ offensive boards on the season (Levy, Weimar).
Levy’s Triple Double
- Romi Levy recorded her first triple double (14 pts, 12 reb, 10 ast) against Longwood (11/20)
- Levy’s 10 assists marked a career-high
- She joined Dawn Staley and Kymora Johnson as the only Cavaliers to accomplish the feat in program history.
- The previous triple double by a Cavalier was Johnson’s at Pitt 2/16/25 (20pts, 11reb, 11 ast). Staley accomplished the feat twice in 1991.
- Levy becomes just the fifth Cavalier between both the UVA men’s and women’s programs to record a triple-double. That list is made up of Levy, Dawn Staley, Ralph Sampson, Kymora Johnson, and Bill Miller.
- Levy’s is one of just 4 triple doubles Division I this season
Preseason Honors
- Virginia’s Kymora Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith picked up preseason honors at the conference and national level.
- Johnson was named to the Wooden Award Watchlist, Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List and a first-team All-ACC Selection. She was also ranked No. 15 on ESPN’s preseason top-25 players in women’s college basketball.
- Smith was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation’s best power forward.
On the Horizon
- Virginia is set to open ACC play on Sunday (Dec. 7) when the team travels to Boston College for a 12 p.m. tipoff.
- The game will stream on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX)
- Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).