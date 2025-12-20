Kymora Johnson Scores 41 in Historic Performance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Junior guard Kymora Johnson drilled a UVA record 10 three-pointers on her way to a 41-point performance, the second most of any player in program history on Saturday afternoon (De. 20). The Cavaliers (9-3) cruised to an 88-53 win over Winthrop (7-7) at John Paul Jones Arena.

With 41 points on the day, Johnson became just the second player in UVA women’s basketball history to eclipse the 40-point threshold and trails only Mimi McKinney’s 48 points at North Carolina (1/15/98) for the most in program history. She went 10-for-13 from beyond the arc to record the most made three-pointers by any men’s or women’s player in Virginia history. In addition to her scoring production, Johnson pulled down six rebounds, dished out five assists and came up with a pair of steals.

Paris Clark poured in 11 points of her own to go with 12 assists and nine rebounds, recording the second double-double of her career. Caitlin Weimar rounded out a trio of Cavaliers in double figures with 13 points and six rebounds.

The Cavaliers recorded a season high 28 assists as a team and outrebounded Winthrop by a margin of 47-27. Virginia went 52 percent (34-for-65) from the field while holding the Eagles to just 30 percent (18-for-59).

How It Happened

Johnson and Clark combined for 11 of Virginia’s 17 points in opening frame as the Cavaliers used a 12-2 run to close out the opening period and built a 17-6 lead. UVA shared the ball in the opening 10 minutes dishing out five assists as a team while limiting Winthrop to just 2-for-13 from the field.

After an early scoring drought in the second, Johnson and Brown drilled back-to-back three-pointers to stretch the lead to 14 points [27-13], Virginia’s largest of the half. Johnson led all players with 14 first-half points on 5-for-8 shooting including 3-for-6 from long range.

Johnson came out firing in the second half. She went a perfect 7-for-7 from three-point range and 10-for-12 from the field to score a program-record 27 second-half points. Overall, the Cavaliers went 58 percent (21-for-36) from the field in the second half. UVA put together a season-best 16-0 scoring run and led by as many as 37 points.

From Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton:

“First of all, that was an amazing performance for Mo. I'd be remiss if I didn't start with that. 10 for 13 from the three, most threes made in JPJ by a UVA player, second most points by a women's basketball player, that's just elite. Paris, one rebound away from a triple double. And as we know, it's hard to get a triple double. Really proud of them, but really proud of our team overall. UVA is tough during finals and these kinds of games can go either way if you don't have competitors and leadership. So, I was really happy to see that though we were out of sync in the first half, our leadership stepped up. I was happy to see us get over that hump.”

With the Win:

Virginia closes its non-conference slate with a record of 8-3

Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is 36-11 against non-conference opponents

The Cavaliers improve to 1-0 all-time against the Eagles

Game Notes

Double figure scorers: Johnson (41), Weimar (13), Clark (13)

Johnson drilled 10 three-pointers, the most of any men’s or women’s player in school history

Johnson’s 10 three pointers are the most by an ACC player since 2021 (Jewel Spear, vs ETSU, 12/13/21), and one shy of the ACC record.

Johnson’s 41 points are the second most by a Cavalier in program history (Mimi McKinney, 48 at UNC, 1/15/98) and the sixth highest total of any player in men’s or women’s program history.

Johnson is one of just 34 players to score 40+ points in ACC history

Johnson is the first ACC player to score 40+points since Louisville’s Jayda Curry did so at TCU (3/23/25)

Johnson scored 27 points in the second half, a program record

Johnson recorded her seventh 20-point game of the season

The Cavaliers totaled 28 assists as a team to match a season-high

Clark’s career-high 12 assists matched a JPJ record (Kymora Johnson vs Stanford, 2/23/25)

Virginia’s 56 second-half points are the most since 2017 (63 vs Central Connecticut)

Caitlin Weimar notched the 600 th field goal of her career

field goal of her career UVA outrebounded Winthrop 47-27

Five different UVA players recorded 5+ rebounds: Clark (9), White (7) Johnson (6), Weimar (6), Brown (5)

White’s seven rebounds and five assists each marked career highs

The Cavaliers shot 52 percent (34-65) and limited Winthrop to 30 percent (18-59)

Virginia’s 28 assists as a team matched a JPJ record (vs Longwood, 11/20)

Up Next:

Virginia will host SMU on Monday (Dec. 29). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).