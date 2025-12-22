Kymora Johnson Named ACC Player of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia junior guard, Kymora Johnson (Charlottesville, Va.), was named ACC Player of the Week for games played between December 15-21. The league office announced Monday afternoon (Dec. 22) after weekly honors were determined by a vote of the Blue Ribbon Panel.

Johnson receives the award for the first time and becomes the first Cavalier to be named ACC Player of the Week since Jocelyn Willoughby was recognized on Jan. 13, 2020.

The honor follows a career-performance for Johnson who scored 41 points on 15-for-20 shooting while drilling a Virginia record 10 three-pointers going 10-for-13 from beyond the arc. She also added six rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals in Virginia’s 88-53 victory over Winthrop.

Johnson becomes one of just two players in program history to score 40 points in a single game, trailing only Mimi McKinney’s 48 points at North Carolina (1/15/1998) for the program’s single-game scoring record. Johnson’s 41 points set a John Paul Jones Arena record for both women’s and men’s basketball and her 27 second-half points also set a women’s basketball program record. Her 10 three-pointers set a Virginia single-game record and are just one shy of the ACC record. Johnson is the first ACC women’s basketball player to hit 10 threes in a game since Wake Forest’s Jewel Spear did so in 2021.

Virginia (9-3, 1-0) closed out its non-conference slate with a victory over Winthrop and returns to action for an ACC matchup with SMU on Monday (Dec. 29). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. (ACCNX).