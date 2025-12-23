Virginia Drops Tough Battle At Penn, 24-16

PHILADELPHIA – A back and forth battle went the way of the home team on Monday (Dec. 22) as the Quakers surged down the stretch and Virginia (8-3) fell at Penn (3-0) by a score of 24-16.



NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia posted a pair of bonus-point victories in the dual as Jack Lesher and Brenan Morgan each won by technical fall.

Colton Washleski started the night off with a strong performance for the Hoos as he knocked off No. 10 Jude Swisher in overtime, taking the sudden-victory decision 7-4.

With his tech fall victory, Brenan Morgan improved to 4-0 on the weekend and posted three bonus-point victories for the Cavaliers. He posted two pins and a decision in addition to the Monday night tech fall.

The Cavaliers were forced to forfeit at 125 pounds due to an illness making a wrestler unavailable for competition.

The dual at Penn closed out the 2025 portion of the schedule for the Hoos. Virginia will return to action at the Southern Scuffle hosted by Chattanooga on January 3, 2026.



FROM HEAD COACH STEVE GARLAND

“Our guys wrestled their absolute hearts out tonight. I’m more proud of them after this loss than I was after yesterday’s wins. That may sound crazy, but our guys showed up and stepped up when we got hit with about as much adversity as you can in the last 24 hours. We lost two starters yesterday in competition and then our 125 pounder got the stomach flu. He wasn’t physically able to go, so we had to forfeit. That was one of the biggest differences in the end result of the match. Regardless of that, though, we had some huge wins tonight. We wrestled really hard when it counted most in the third period and that we can absolutely build on.”



PENN 24, VIRGINIA 16

157: No. 24 Colton Washleski dec. No. 10 Jude Swisher, 7-4 (sv-1) – UVA 3, PENN 0

165: No. 31 Sean Seefeldt dec. Michael Murphy, 4-1 (sv-1) – UVA 3, PENN 0

174: Caden Bellis dec. Emmitt Sherlock, 1-0 – PENN 6, UVA 3

184: Jack Lesher tech fall Greyson Meak, 15-0 (3:41) – UVA 8, PENN 6

197: Steven Burrell dec. Martin Cosgrove, 11-8 (sv-1) – UVA 11, PENN 6

285: Brenan Morgan tech fall John Pardo, 16-0 (3:41) – UVA 16, PENN 6

125: Davis Motyka by forfeit, UVA 16, PENN 12

133: No. 14 Evan Mougalian pinned Kyle Montaperto, 2:12 – PENN 18, UVA 16

141: CJ Composto dec. Kyren Butler, 6-5 – PENN 21, UVA 16

149: No. 4 Cross Wasilewski dec. Wynton Denkins, 4-2 – PENN 24, UVA 16