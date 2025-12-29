Virginia Volleyball Adds Reese Wuebker

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia volleyball head coach Shannon Wells announced on Monday (Dec. 29) the addition of Reese Wuebker (Centreville, Ohio), an outside hitter from Ohio State. Wuebker intends to enroll and join the Cavaliers for the spring semester.

“We knew exactly what we were looking for to round out our 2026 roster and it is an important one for us as we have goals of the NCAA tournament: A six-rotation outside hitter who could stabilize our back row, terminate and bring a winning mentality to our gym,” Wells said. “Reese checks every one of those boxes. Her two years competing in the Big 10 have prepared her to win at the highest level and her drive to be the best is evident every day. Just as important, she’s an outstanding teammate who will step into a leadership role right away. We’re thrilled to welcome Reese to the UVA volleyball family.”

Wuebker comes to Grounds after a pair of seasons with the Buckeyes. She saw action in 48 matches throughout her two-year stint at Ohio State.

During the 2025 campaign, Wuebker posted 260 kills, 157 digs, 14 service aces and 11 total blocks. She ranked second on the squad by averaging 2.65 kills per set and 1.60 digs per set. Wuebker notched 12 matches with double-digit kills, including a season-best 21 kill performance against Wright State. Overall, she recorded three double-doubles during the season.

As a freshman at Ohio State, Wuebker registered 102 kills, 97 kills, 21 total blocks and nine service aces. She tallied double-digit digs in a pair of contests and recorded a career-high five blocks in a match against ACC foe Miami.

Wuebker prepped at Centerville High School, where she was named Conference and District Player of the Year as a senior and was a three-time first team all-conference performer. She played her club volleyball at Tri State Elite and earned Prep Volleyball All-American honors in 2023.