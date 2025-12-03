Cavaliers Add First Pieces to 2026 Roster

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — For the University of Virginia football program, on-field success and staff stability are opening recruiting doors that have been closed, especially in this state.

Of the 14 high school seniors who signed with the Cavaliers on Wednesday, seven are Virginians: wide receiver Damari Carter (Richmond), defensive tackle JaySean Richardson (Richmond), defensive backs Alex Dunn (Roanoke) and Isaiah Harris (Charlottesville), offensive lineman Luke Hatfield (Haymarket) and athlete Jae’Oyn Williams (Woodbridge).

“The reception is a lot different than maybe day one for the staff back when we took over,” said Tony Ellliott, who’s in his fourth season as UVA’s head coach, “and each year we’ve just made progress with building those relationships and then also showing the end product.

“I think that’s the biggest thing. You can work as hard as you want building those relationships with the folks at the school, but until you can put the product on the field so that the young men, when they come, they can see it, they can touch it, they can feel it, [it’s challenging],” Elliott said Wednesday at the Hardie Center. “I think you’re seeing now we’ve got a little bit more to sell than just a vision. It’s really coming to life.”

The Wahoos, who won three games in each of their first two seasons under Elliott, improved to 5-7 in 2024. They’re 10-2 this season and, with a win Saturday night over Duke (7-5) in the ACC championship game, almost certainly would advance to the College Football Playoff.

UVA closed the regular season with a 27-7 rout of Virginia Tech: the Hoos’ first win over the Hokies since 2019. This breakthrough season figures to pay bigger dividends for Virginia in the next recruiting cycle.

“I’m very hopeful and optimistic that we’ll be able to get in a conversation with some guys that maybe in the past when you said Virginia, it’s like, ‘OK, good academic school, but I’m focusing on bigger football,’ ” Elliott said.

“I think now with what we’ve experienced this season in Scott Stadium—with the fans filling up the seats and creating an unbelievable environment to play in, the success on the field, you’re in conversation for the postseason—I think it’s going to get us to the table. And we started to see that before. You look at some of the top players in the state that are leaving the state, it wasn’t that we weren’t in the conversation; it just wasn’t the right fit for them at the right time.”

Of the 14 players who signed Wednesday, Elliott said, seven will enroll at UVA next month: Williams, quarterback Ely Hamrick, wideout Dylan Cope, offensive linemen Dylan Biehl and Mikey Gildea, linebacker Dallas Brannon and defensive back Jayden Covil.

“I think that’s the largest number [of midyear freshman enrollees] we’ve had as a staff,” Elliott said.

The late signing period opens in February, and the Cavaliers might opt to sign more high school seniors then.

“To be determined,” Elliott said. “Once we get through the season and evaluate the retention on the roster, we’ll see what the numbers look like … I imagine with all the coaching changes [around the country], there’ll be a bunch of guys that don’t sign early. So we’ll see what’s available and see if there’s a need, a fit. So I don’t know exactly. So it’s not ruled out, but I won’t know until we do the evaluation of our roster.”

From the end of the 2024 season to the start of training camp this summer, the Hoos added 32 transfers, many of whom have played prominent roles fall. The transfer portal for 2026 opens next month, and Virginia is likely to add another sizable class of players with college experience.

“We want to continue to identify high school guys and have them developing,” Elliott said, “but also we’re going to have to supplement them with the portal.”